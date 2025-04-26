Why Pope Francis chose Santa Maria Maggiore as his final resting place

Pope Francis prays at the Basilica of St. Mary Major to pay homage to the Salus Populi Romani ("Protectress of the Roman People") ahead of Holy Week on April 12, 2025, a week before he passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis chose not to be entombed in St. Peter's Basilica like the popes before him. Instead, the "Pope of the People" chose a church in the center of Rome that holds significance to him throughout his papacy as his final resting place.

Santa Maria Maggiore, or St. Mary Major, is a fifth-century basilica where Francis, in a long-held personal tradition, would pray before his trips overseas and upon returning. It is one of the four papal basilicas in the Italian capital.

Following the funeral Mass and procession at St. Peter's Square on Saturday, April 26, Pope Francis' coffin made its way to the basilica on his white popemobile in what is considered the last time the pontiff has left the Vatican.

The late pontiff's wish to be entombed at Santa Maria Maggiore was announced in 2023, seen as a break in recent tradition while also an expression of his personal devotion to Mary.

Significance. Besides the tombs of seven popes, the last of whom, Clement IX, was buried there in 1669, the basilica holds some of the most important relics. These include pieces of wood believed to be from Jesus's crib and an icon of Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus called Salus Populi Romani or "Protectress of the Roman People" said to have belonged to St. Luke, among the four authors of the Gospels.

Pope Francis, who was also Bishop of Rome, had prayed before her image numerous times, the most recent of which was at the start of Holy Week on April 12, 2025, days before his death on April 21 on Easter Monday.

Miraculous location. Legend has it that the basilica's location was chosen after the Virgin Mary appeared in a dream to Pope Liberius and a Roman nobleman.

In the dreams, she instructs them to build a church where snow would miraculously fall in the summer month of August. Snow did fall that month in the year 352 on a hill where the basilica was later on built.

The miracle is still commemorated yearly with white flower petals dropped from the church's ceiling. — Camille Diola with reports from Agence France Presse