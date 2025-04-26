Beijing denies interfering in Philippine elections

MANILA, Philippines — China has denied accusations that it is influencing or interfering in the midterm elections set next month in the Philippines.

At a press briefing yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China is not even interested in the polls.

“China follows the principle of non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs,” he said in response to the National Security Council (NSC)’s suspicions that Beijing is engaged in information operations aimed at interfering with next month’s elections.

“We have no interest in interfering in Philippine elections,” Guo added in a short response to the allegations bared during a Senate hearing on Thursday.

During the Senate special maritime committee probe into alleged Chinese espionage activities, NSC assistant director general Jonathan Malaya said there are “alarming” reports of candidates in the May 2025 elections being funded by China.

He told the Senate probe that “there are indications that information operations being done in the Philippines are Chinese state-sponsored and are actually interfering in the forthcoming elections.” — Pia Lee-Brago