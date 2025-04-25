^

Headlines

China denies interference in Philippine midterm elections

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 11:52am
China denies interference in Philippine midterm elections
The national flags of the Philippines and China are seen together near the Tiananmen Gate as President Bongbong Marcos visits Beijing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — Beijing's foreign ministry dismissed on Thursday, April 24, accusations from a Philippine security executive that China is trying to covertly influence the upcoming May elections.

"China follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' domestic affairs. We have no interest in interfering in Philippine elections," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters at a press conference.

Guo's brief statement denying the allegation was in response to a request for comment on the testimony of National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya at a Senate hearing on Thursday.

Malaya alleged during the Senate hearing that there were "indications" of China-sponsored "information operations" interfering in the upcoming midterm elections. 

The NSC spokesperson explained that these information operations appear as narratives that third-party proxies amplify on social media, with the "script" supposedly originating from Beijing. 

During the same Senate hearing, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino presented what he described as a contract between the Chinese Embassy in Manila and a Makati marketing firm called Infinitus Marketing Solutions Inc. 

According to Tolentino, the deal involved hiring "keyboard warriors" to spread pro-China messages and attack lawmakers and electoral candidates who are vocal about defending the Philippines' sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Tolentino, who considers himself among the targeted anti-China candidates, said the alleged contract was between Wu Chenqi, the embassy's media relations director, and Myka Poynton from Infinitus. 

The Chinese Embassy in Manila has yet to comment on the allegations made against it during the Senate inquiry. 

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said yesterday the poll body is aware of a coordinated campaign on social media intended to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the May elections. 

In August 2024, months before the start of the election campaign period, Philstar.com identified dozens of suspicious bot accounts amplifying corruption allegations against Comelec officials, displaying patterns consistent with coordinated influence operations. 

Philstar.com also previously reported on a coordinated campaign by anonymous accounts on Chinese social media that sought to warn of a potential "civil war" in the Philippines after local politicians called for Mindanao to secede. 

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

CHINA

ELECTIONS

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to address questions raised about confidential funds and her impending impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to VP: Don&rsquo;t be termite, stop crab mentality

Palace to VP: Don’t be termite, stop crab mentality

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at Vice President Sara Duterte for linking the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice program...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese Embassy tapped Makati PR firm to push pro-Beijing narratives in PH &mdash; Tolentino

Chinese Embassy tapped Makati PR firm to push pro-Beijing narratives in PH — Tolentino

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines allegedly contracted a Makati-based marketing firm to spread pro-Beijing narratives...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella government caretakers

Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella government caretakers

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has designated three Cabinet officials as caretakers of the government while he is in Vatican City to attend...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
A former lawmaker believes Vice President Sara Duterte can be convicted in the impeachment trial for betrayal of public trust...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dear Francis: Church readies Books of Condolences

Dear Francis: Church readies Books of Condolences

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Apostolic Nunciature in Manila will place “Books of Condolences” on April 29 to give the public the opportunity...
Headlines
fbtw
84% of world&rsquo;s corals impacted by heat stress &ndash; scientists

84% of world’s corals impacted by heat stress – scientists

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Bleaching-level heat stress has impacted 84 percent of the world’s coral reefs, with scientists noting that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: File marriage annulment petition electronically

SC: File marriage annulment petition electronically

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
Filing of motions and other papers related to the declaration of nullity of marriage or its annulment must go through electronic...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo endorses Abalos, Pacquiao

Robredo endorses Abalos, Pacquiao

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo on Wednesday endorsed the Senate bids of former interior secretary Benhur Abalos and her...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with