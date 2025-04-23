Cyberlibel case filed by Trillanes vs Harry Roque junked

MANILA, Philippines — The cyberlibel complaint filed by former Antonio Trillanes IV against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has been junked by a prosecutor.

Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano confirmed to reporters on Wednesday, April 23, that the complaint against Roque was dismissed by a Quezon City prosecutor due to "insufficiency" of evidence to file the criminal case.

However, Trillanes still has remedies even after the dismissal, including a motion for reconsideration, according to Clavano.

The complaint was filed by Trillanes last year, accusing Roque and others of cyberlibel over claims made in various videos posted on social media in March and April 2024, alleging that Trillanes gave away the Scarborough Shoal to China in 2012.

One of Roque’s pronouncements read:

“Hoy Trililing, excuse me, hindi nawalan ng teritoryo ang Pilipinas ni isang inch noong panahon ni Presidente Duterte. At ipinaalala ko sa kanya na nawalan tayo ng teritoryo ay noong panahon ni P-Noy, kung saan siya itinalaga bilang special envoy na walang permiso ng Senado noong mga panahon na iyon dahil siya ay nakupong senador.”

In a message to Philstar.com, Trillanes said that his camp will file a motion for reconsideration.

“It's too early for him to celebrate. Hindi pa nga s'ya makauwi,” Trillanes said.

The former senator is currently gunning for the mayoralty position in Caloocan City.

Meanwhile, Roque is in the Netherlands applying for political asylum, following the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.