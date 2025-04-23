Supreme Court warns vs fake orders, issuances

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo (left) and Associate Justice Midas Marquez (right) speaking to reporters at Baguio City on April 23, 2025.

BAGUIO CITY, Benguet — The Supreme Court has warned the public against fake issuances and documents circulating online that are supposedly linked to the high court, other courts and judicial offices.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo urged the public to verify any notices, issuances, or advisories allegedly coming from the courts.

“Sa mga kababayan kayo, wag kayong basta-basta maniniwala sa mga notisya o supila na natatanggap niyo at nakikita niyo sa social media posting na kayo inutusan punta sa hukuman para magpaliwanag sa anumang bagay. Siguraduhin niyo na ang notisya ay totoo at tama,” Gesmundo said in an ambush interview with reporters in Baguio City on Wednesday, April 23.

(To my fellow citizens, please don't readily believe every notice or subpoena you receive and see on social media, claiming you've been ordered to go to the court to explain something. Make sure the notice is genuine and accurate.)

“Magpagsuri at maglingat tayo palagi para hindi tayo magbiktima ng mga kalokohang ito,” he added.

(Let's always investigate and be cautious so that we don't become victims of these scams.)

Gesmundo also sought the help of law enforcement in identifying and verifying the individuals behind the dissemination of fake issuances.

In a separate statement, the high court said that official issuances, orders and circulars may be verified through the websites of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals and Sandiganbayan.

For trial courts, the public may use the Trial Court Locator available on the Supreme Court’s website.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting, the fake orders and issuances are not only circulating on social media but are also being sent via email, often asking individuals for money.

When asked about the possible penalties, Ting said violators may face both civil and criminal liability.

Despite the warnings, Ting and Gesmundo did not cite specific cases related to the issue.

Previous instance. It may be recalled that on April 8, the Supreme Court ordered lawyer and senatorial aspirant Raul Lambino to explain why he should not face administrative sanctions for spreading false information.

According to the high court, Lambino falsely claimed that it had issued a temporary restraining order against the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Supreme Court said that Lambino’s act “caused public confusion and misled the people about the Supreme Court’s actions.”

Harassment from online lending apps. The use of fake court orders has also been observed in reported “harassment” tactics by online lending apps.

Several Reddit posts show supposed court orders bearing the logos of Regional Trial Courts and names of judges, demanding borrowers to settle their debts.