â€˜Carry forward his visionâ€™: Philippine senators pay tribute to Pope Francis

‘Carry forward his vision’: Philippine senators pay tribute to Pope Francis

Pope Francis presides over the Easter Mass as part of the Holy Week celebrations, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on March 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — As tributes poured in from around the globe, Philippine senators joined the chorus of grief, recalling late Pope Francis' compassion, progressive vision and deep connection to the Filipino people.

Senate President Francis Escudero said he joined the Catholic community in mourning the death of the pontiff, lauding Francis for championing the marginalized and fostering peace and unity.

Escudero recalled the pope’s 2015 visit to the Philippines after Typhoon Yolanda. “His words of ‘mercy and compassion’ continue to guide the Filipino people in building a society rooted in empathy and understanding.”

“As we honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis, let us carry forward his vision of a world united in peace and kindness. May his dedication to inclusion and harmony inspire us to nurture our shared humanity. We pray for the eternal repose of his soul," Escudero also said.

Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros called Francis “the greatest aspect of the Catholic Church,” praising his progressive leadership.

“I best remember him for his clarion call to action on the climate crisis, his welcoming of women into leadership positions in the Church, and his making God’s love felt by marginalized communities across the world, especially in areas wracked by violence and conflict,” Hontiveros said.

Sen. Miguel Zubiri shared a photo of his 2024 meeting with the pope, recalling Francis’ call to “protect the family.

Zubiri described him as “a working Pope, ready to come down from the pulpit and engage with the problems of the world alongside the rest of us. He showed us that being a Pope is not about the vestments or the ceremony. It is about being a vehicle for love and mercy.”

Sen. Grace Poe praised the late pontiff’s commitment to inclusivity and his advocacy for the vulnerable.

“He was firmly committed to inclusivity; welcoming minorities and the most powerless and vulnerable into the arms of the Church. He spoke against greed and corruption. He called for a ceasefire on all conflicts and urged the use of resources to feed the hungry,” Poe said.

Sens. Win Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, Loren Legarda, JV Ejercito, and others expressed their sorrows for the pope's passing on social media.

“Pope Francis taught us that true kindness is the steadfast will to seek the good of others, even those who oppose or misunderstand us. He lived this truth with grace and conviction,” Legarda said.

The Pope was known across the world for radically shifting the course of the Catholic Church toward simplicity and service. He is known for defying long-held norms, creating a larger space for the marginalized and oppressed.