MRT-3 deploys four-car train sets during rush hour

Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station in May 2022

MANILA, Philippines — To ease the influx of commuters during peak hours, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will begin deploying four-car trains starting Monday, April 21.

The railway operator said it anticipates a high volume of commuters returning to work following the Holy Week season. However, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) clarified that the use of four-car trains will be a permanent fixture of the railway system.

“Three four-car trains will be deployed during morning and afternoon peak hours, while 16 trains will retain the current three-car configuration,” MRT-3 said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

MRT-3 said that each train car can carry approximately 394 passengers, allowing a four-car train to accommodate up to 1,576 commuters.

“With three four-car trains complementing the 16 three-car trains, passenger capacity will be expanded into an equivalent of 20 trains during peak hours--further enhancing MRT-3's capacity,” the railway operator said.

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon conducted an inspection of the MRT-3 on Monday morning. He said that the flow of commuters appeared to have improved following the deployment of additional trains.

Before the introduction of the four-car trains, MRT-3 had already extended its operating hours to better accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

Dizon was joined by Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda during the inspection.

The DOTr also announced that it is currently exploring the implementation of cashless payment options for single journey tickets.

Prior to becoming DICT chief, Aguda worked as an executive at UnionBank, Globe Telecom, and other major companies in banking and telecommunications.