President Marcos: Easter a call to action

MANILA, Philippines — Describing the resurrection of Jesus Christ as a “call to action,” President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos to work together to ensure that no one is left behind and to rise not only in belief, but also in actions that would make a difference.

Marcos said Jesus Christ, who Christians believe rose from the dead on the third day following crucifixion, “showed the world the power of His love that resonated through the ages” and consistently invites everyone to bear compassion, forgiveness and solidarity for others.

“However, to be true pilgrims of hope, it is not enough to say He is risen while leaving others buried – in debt, in hunger and in silence. If Christ walked out of the tomb, then no one should remain sealed inside theirs,” he said in his Easter Sunday message.

According to the President, the triumph of Easter Sunday is not just a celebration filled with hope and aspiration for a better tomorrow, but also a testament to the victory of life over death, hope over despair and light over darkness.

‘Maligayang Pagsalubong’

At a time when the Church is described as a “community of the shaken,” Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula reminded the Catholic faithful that in the resurrection, Christ overcame death and brought hope to the people.

Meanwhile, Kalookan Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, offered a suggestion on what may be considered as another Filipino translation for the greeting “Happy Easter.”

He explained that in Tagalog, a common Filipino translation for “Happy Easter” is “Maligayang Paskong Pagkabuhay,” suggesting to use “Maligayang Pagsalubong” instead.

Meanwhile, in a brief Easter message, Speaker Martin Romualdez reminded public servants to reflect on the lessons of Christ’s resurrection.

“True service is not defined by title or power, but by the ability to listen, to act with compassion, and to place the needs of others above personal interest. It is in these quiet acts of duty that the spirit of public service is fully realized,” Romualdez said.

“Let this sacred day renew in us the values that endure. May we move forward not only with hope, but with a deeper sense of responsibility to care for one another and to build a country that lifts every life and leaves no one behind,” he added.

White Ribbon campaign

For its part, Bayan Muna party-list yesterday launched the White Ribbon campaign, aimed at remembering and demanding justice for all victims of extrajudicial killings and human rights violation, especially under the Duterte regime.

“Let us post white ribbon photos or videos that you tie in public places. You can also distribute white ribbons to populated areas to call for justice for the victims of EJKs,” former Bayan Muna representative Neri Colmenares said in a statement.

The White Ribbon Campaign uses the white ribbon as a symbol of light, peace and resistance to the darkness of state violence and impunity, Colmenares noted. — Evelyn Macairan, Jose Rodel Clapano, Mark Ernest Villeza