Japan commits to 3-year support for PCG vessel operations, maintenance

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 18, 2025 | 12:27pm
PCG Commandant Admiral Gavan (left) and JICA Philippines Chief Representative BABA (right) during the signing ceremony, April 15, 2025.
JICA

MANILA, Philippines — Japan has launched a new three-year program to enhance the Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) vessel operations and maintenance. 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the PCG formalized this partnership by signing a "record of discussions" on Tuesday, April 15, establishing a technical cooperation project that will run from 2025 to 2028.

A record of discussion serves as the foundation for all JICA technical cooperation projects with recipient countries.

The new project will focus on two areas: enhancing the PCG's vessel operation and maintenance capabilities and improving the PCG's criminal investigation procedures. The latter will be accomplished through the development of a Standard Operating Procedures and Guidelines.

The project will also provide the PCG with training in maritime domain awareness, search and rescue operations, disaster prevention, traffic safety, forensics, and arresting techniques to strengthen the skills of Coast Guard personnel.

This fresh initiative builds upon Japan's previous support for helping grow the PCG's maritime fleet. JICA previously supported the Philippines' acquisition of ten 44-meter and two 97-meter Multi-Role Response Vessels and is currently financing the acquisition of five additional 97-meter vessels.

JICA Chief Representative Baba Takashi highlighted the timeliness of Japan's support for the PCG, noting in a statement that as the Coast Guard's fleet continues to grow, "effective operation and maintenance are necessary to address contemporary maritime challenges and protect the nation and lives of Filipinos."

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan described JICA's assistance as "instrumental in helping the Philippine Coast Guard evolve into a more capable, modern and professional maritime law enforcement agency." 

Five Japan-made vessels to arrive in 2 to 3 years

The five 97-meter patrol boats the PCG will acquire through an official development assistance (ODA) loan from Japan is set to be delivered between 2027 to 2028. In all, the project is worth P23.85 billion. 

These five vessels will join the PCG's two existing Japan-made ships — BRP Teresa Magbanua (the PCG's flagship) and BRP Melchora Aquino. Both were delivered to the Philippines in 2022.

Japan is the Philippines’ top bilateral ODA partner.  

Japan's support for the PCG dates back to the 1990s and has included maritime experts, training programs, scholarships, and provision of various equipment. 

JAPAN

ODA

PCG
