Ex-PCSO chief Garma seeking asylum in US

MANILA, Philippines — Detained in the United States since November last year for carrying a canceled visa, retired police Col. Royina Garma is applying for asylum to prevent her return to the Philippines, where she is facing criminal charges for the killing of a Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) official.

Garma’s lawyer Emerito Quilang yesterday revealed to reporters his client’s situation in the US, where she has been in detention since Nov. 7 following her arrest by the US Customs and Border Protection in San Francisco, California.

Garma is also being linked to extrajudicial killings during the administration of president Rodrigo Duterte, who is awaiting trial in The Hague for crimes against humanity.

“What I heard (is that) she is still in detention. In fact, I was able to talk to her last night. She told me she is still in detention,” Quilang told reporters at the Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday.

“She did not have a visa and that is why she was held when she landed there in the US,” he added.

He said there was no case filed against Garma, and denied earlier reports that she was being held for money laundering.

He also clarified that the retired police officer does not have any property in the US. Quilang added that Garma has a lawyer in the US to represent her in her bid for asylum.

“We are requesting for asylum. The US government is very strict, that is why there is no setting yet of our request (for) hearing, for the request of asylum,” he said.

He maintained he does not know when Garma made a request for asylum in the US, but expressed belief it could have been right after her arrival.

“I am not privy to the things happening there, (her application for) asylum. What I know is that the asylum was set for initial hearing on April 2 but it was canceled and there is no setting yet (of another date),” he added.

He admitted they are clueless about her chances of getting asylum. But her being granted such would mean her release from detention, he pointed out.

If her asylum bid would be rejected, she would “most probably” be sent back to the Philippines, in accordance with an extradition treaty with the US, or she may opt to return voluntarily.

Quilang was at the DOJ yesterday for the preliminary investigation on the killing of PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga on July 30, 2020.

Garma, tagged as one of the masterminds in the Barayuga killing, is facing murder and frustrated murder cases filed with the DOJ.

Garma and former commissioner Edilberto Leonardo of the National Police Commission allegedly ordered the killing of Barayuga to stop him from blowing the whistle on corruption in the PCSO, where she served as general manager.

Barayuga was ambushed shortly after he left the PCSO central office in Mandaluyong City. His driver was injured but survived the attack.

Quilang said that since Garma is not in the country, her camp would be submitting its counter-affidavit through e-filing.

“Actually, we are ready with the counter-affidavit today. But we want to avail of that last day, which is May 2; we would be putting up our defenses. Our defense there (is that) she does not have any participation” in the Barayuga killing, he added.