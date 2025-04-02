^

Coast Guard challenges China research ship off Palawan

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 2:23pm
Coast Guard challenges China research ship off Palawan
Song Hang, a China-flagged research ship, as seen in a 2017 photo from China Daily. It was recently spotted off Aborlan, Palawan.
China Daily; Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has detected a Chinese research vessel operating within the country’s archipelagic waters, approximately 58 nautical miles off Aborlan, Palawan.

Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela confirmed that an aircraft was deployed on April 2 to challenge the presence of the vessel "Song Hang."

"We deployed our aircraft this morning to challenge the presence of this Chinese research vessel," Tarriela said at a Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday, April 2. "We are challenging them that they are not authorized to carry out marine scientific research and that they are advised to leave the area if they are doing so."

The "Song Hang" was reportedly transiting through Philippine archipelagic waters en route to the Celebes Sea when it was spotted 37 nautical miles south of Cuyo Island on April 1, according to the PCG statement.

The Chinese fisheries survey ship was "transiting through Philippine archipelagic waters en route to the Celebes Sea."

"While the vessel is entitled to the right of innocent passage in accordance with the UNCLOS, the PCG is closely monitoring the vessel’s movement to ensure compliance with all relevant domestic and international maritime regulations and to safeguard the country’s maritime interests," the Coast Guard said.

The Chinese vessel has not responded to any communications from the Coast Guard at this time, Tarriela said.  

Further details on its sighting and surveillance timeline will be released later today.

Legal implications. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), archipelagic waters are recognized as sovereign territory of an archipelagic state like the Philippines.

While foreign vessels are entitled to innocent passage under international law, conducting marine scientific research requires prior authorization from coastal states like the Philippines.

PALAWAN

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES

SONG HANG
