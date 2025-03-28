^

Headlines

Philippines' ICC exit creates dilemma for Duterte's bid for release

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 7:45am
Philippines' ICC exit creates dilemma for Duterte's bid for release
Supporters of the Philippines' former president Rodrigo Duterte's gather for a prayer rally at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on March 15, 2025, as he faces crimes against humanity charges over his deadly crackdown on narcotics.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte's potential bid for interim release from the International Criminal Court (ICC) faces an obstacle: the Philippine government itself. The situation has created a complex legal and political paradox.

At the heart of the issue is the question of ICC jurisdiction over the Philippines. Duterte's supporters have long argued that the ICC lacks authority in the country, a stance that now complicates efforts for his potential release.

ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah explained the dilemma in a recent GMA interview. For Duterte to be granted interim release, the Philippines must cooperate with the ICC and accept the its technical measures.

The knife cuts both ways for Duterte as the Philippines is technically no longer an ICC member due to Duterte's own decision to withdraw when he was president.

The contradiction has not gone unnoticed by the current administration. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro explained the situation:

"Does it mean that we have to recognize that ICC has jurisdiction over the Philippines? I believe the family of former President Duterte is asking and praying from the Supreme Court that the government should not cooperate with the ICC.

"So, it means that if we will not cooperate with the ICC, even that prayer or even that manifestation of the ICC, will not take cognizance of that."

Dilemma. Castro's statement underscores the government's reluctance to engage with the ICC, citing concerns about recognizing its jurisdiction. This stance aligns with the previous administration's position but creates a barrier for Duterte's potential release.

The situation becomes even more complicated when considering the broader implications of ICC cooperation. Castro posed a hypothetical scenario that could be a potential consequences of acknowledging ICC authority:

"Should the ICC ask the government to freeze Duterte's assets, does his family want the administration to comply as well?"

When pressed for a definitive answer on whether the government would cooperate with the ICC for Duterte's release, Malacañang remained cautious. "It's hypothetical, but as we speak now, we do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC over the Philippines. So, that's it," Castro said.

The situation has also raised questions about the consistency of the Duterte family's legal strategy. Castro asked, does that mean that Duterte's family would want to withdraw their habeas corpus petitions at the Supreme Court, which would suggest cooperating with the ICC?

Duterte is currently awaiting trial in The Hague for crimes against humanity related to his administration's war on drugs. The campaign resulted in at least 6,000 deaths, with human rights groups saying the toll could be as high as 30,000.

The Marcos administration has admitted the challenges in investigating extrajudicial killing cases from the drug war period. As of 2024, only four known convictions related to controversial operations under Duterte's term have been recorded.

BONGBONG MARCOS

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Honeylet, Kitty fail to see Duterte in The Hague

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
On the eve of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s 80th birthday, his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Veronica arrived in The Hague yesterday to pay him a visit in his cell, but were...
Headlines
fbtw
Alex Eala&rsquo;s Miami Open dream run continues

Alex Eala’s Miami Open dream run continues

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Not once, not twice, but thrice in a row for “Alexandra The Great.”
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos slammed over refusal to abolish NTF-ELCAC

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 8 hours ago
President Marcos’ declaration that he will “never abolish” the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict proved that his administration continues the same repressive policies...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Edited video of ICC President Akane&rsquo;s remark on court's jurisdiction misleads

Fact check: Edited video of ICC President Akane’s remark on court's jurisdiction misleads

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
A video of International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane explaining the tribunal’s jurisdiction was edited in...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Marcos has no rift with Imee

Palace: Marcos has no rift with Imee

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Although his policies are criticized by his sister Sen. Imee Marcos who eventually left his senatorial slate, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
100% pork&nbsp;max SRP compliance, says group

100% pork max SRP compliance, says group

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
Compliance with the maximum suggested retail price for pork products is at 100 percent, according to farmers’ group...
Headlines
fbtw
5 Chinese indicted for P5.7 billion tax evasion

5 Chinese indicted for P5.7 billion tax evasion

By Daphne Galvez | 8 hours ago
The Department of Justice has filed charges of tax evasion against five Chinese nationals who allegedly failed to pay...
Headlines
fbtw

9 party-list groups lead SWS March poll

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Nine party-list organizations were leading in the latest commissioned survey conducted by Social Weather Stations.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Tracking fake news vloggers overdue

Palace: Tracking fake news vloggers overdue

By Silvia Massa | 8 hours ago
Tracking down overseas Filipino fake news vloggers should have been addressed sooner by the government, according to Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Children more aware of online red flags’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
Children are becoming more wary of engaging with strangers online than commonly believed, a global study by Save the Children revealed.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with