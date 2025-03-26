^

Headlines

LTFRB mandates equal fare discount-sharing between ride-hailing apps, operators

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 6:14pm
LTFRB mandates equal fare discount-sharing between ride-hailing apps, operators
Undated photo shows a motorcycle rider in Metro Manila.
Philstar.com / File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Starting April 7, drivers of transport network vehicle service (TNVS) operators and ride-hailing platforms will no longer bear the cost of fare discounts for students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Under Memorandum Circular 2025-10 issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the 20% discount must be equally shared between transport network companies (TNCs) and TNVS operators.

“The TNVS operator and the TNC will equally share (50%-50%) the mandated fare discounts,” the memo read. 

TNCs are firms that provide ride-hailing services through applications, while TNVS operators own the vehicles used for these services. 

The LTFRB clarified that mandated fare discounts “shall not be passed on by the TNC and TNVS operator to the TNVS-Driver.” 

The key difference is that the operator owns and maintains the vehicle, while the driver may be a hired worker who does not own the vehicle used for transport services.

In cases where the TNVS operator also serves as the driver, LTFRB said they will be required to absorb their share of the discount.

Clearing confusion on discount-sharing

The LTFRB’s directive aims to remove inconsistencies in how ride-hailing apps distribute discounts between companies and drivers. 

A Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) report, citing LTFRB data and a Senate hearing, revealed that some firms had passed as much as 80% of the discount burden onto drivers.

For instance, if a ride costs P500 and a passenger avails of the 20% discount (P100), the driver would shoulder P80 while the company covers only P20. 

In contrast, another ride-hailing firm was found to split the discount at a 36%-64% ratio between driver and company.

Legal basis for fare discounts

The 20% fare discount is mandated under the following laws:

The LTFRB also cited Memorandum Circular 2015-016-A, amended in 2017, which states that discounts mandated by law “shall be shouldered by the TNC.”

However, the board also noted that in a March 12 decision related to Memorandum Circular 2019-036, TNVS operators were mandated to absorb the 20% fare discount as holders of certificates of public convenience (CPC), recognizing them as the common carriers and primary service providers.  

During a Senate public services committee hearing in January, the LTFRB found that ride-hailing platforms used varying formulas for discount-sharing, leading to confusion.

FARE DISCOUNT

LTFRB

PWD DISCOUNT COMPLIANCE

RIDE-HAILING FIRMS

SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte defense team gets first set of evidence

Duterte defense team gets first set of evidence

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte has received details of the first set of evidence that will be presented...
Headlines
fbtw
No plans to rejoin ICC even after Duterte&rsquo;s arrest, says Malaca&ntilde;ang

No plans to rejoin ICC even after Duterte’s arrest, says Malacañang

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Palace said on Tuesday, March 25, that there are no plans for the Philippines to rejoin the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos &lsquo;slightly affected&rsquo; by fake news, says Palace

Marcos ‘slightly affected’ by fake news, says Palace

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos and his family have been the targets of fake news following the rift between the Chief Executive and Vice...
Headlines
fbtw

Honeylet, Kitty to visit Rody on 80th birthday

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte will spend his 80th birthday on March 28 with his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and daughter Veronica, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Monday, citing...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang: Police, military should serve people, not Duterte family

Malacañang: Police, military should serve people, not Duterte family

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Palace on Tuesday, March 25, rejected the Duterte family’s attempts to directly appeal to the military to take action...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chiz: Summoning VP Sara to answer impeachment articles &lsquo;not legally possible&rsquo;

Chiz: Summoning VP Sara to answer impeachment articles ‘not legally possible’

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
House prosecutors on Tuesday, March 25, filed a motion to summon Vice President Sara Duterte over impeachment charges,...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe sought as Nueva Ecija farmers&rsquo; deaths linked to low palay prices

Probe sought as Nueva Ecija farmers’ deaths linked to low palay prices

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has denied claims that three Nueva Ecija farmers took their own lives due to low palay prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee ditches brother Bongbong&rsquo;s admin slate, cites Duterte&rsquo;s ICC arrest

Imee ditches brother Bongbong’s admin slate, cites Duterte’s ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
In dropping out from her brother's alliance, the incumbent senator alleged a concerted effort to conceal the truth about...
Headlines
fbtw
Frenchie Mae Cumpio's 5-year detention sparks international outcry

Frenchie Mae Cumpio's 5-year detention sparks international outcry

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
A coalition of international and local media organizations has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with