Immigration bans flights with layovers for POGO-linked deportees

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has implemented a new policy requiring direct flights for the deportation of foreign nationals involved with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

According to a resolution dated March 21, deportees linked to POGO-related crimes must now be placed on direct flights to their home countries, except when no direct route is available.

This policy aims to address a "critical loophole" that POGO deportees have exploited, according to Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado

“The discussions during Senate hearings allowed us to hear other [perspectives] that we have included in our discussions. This is a firm step in strengthening our deportation procedures. Removing direct flights for POGO-related foreign nationals would lower opportunities of them expanding their operations in other countries in the Asian region,” Viado said.

The bureau, in coordination with the Department of Justice, has initiated collaboration with airlines and foreign embassies to implement the new directive.

Viado also said that the bureau is studying additional security enhancements for deportation procedures, including tighter coordination with international law enforcement, to prevent criminals from re-entering the country or evading justice.

"This is just the beginning. We will continue reviewing and strengthening our deportation processes to prevent criminals from finding ways back into the country or evading justice," Viado said.

This resolution from the bureau comes after three POGO bosses booked a deportation flight to Hong Kong instead of a direct flight to China, which raised concerns about their potential escape.

The POGO bosses in question are Lyu Xun, Kong Xiangrui and Wang Shangle, who were apprehended in Parañaque City on January 8.

Immigration Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. described it as the fastest deportation in the bureau’s history.

“The first to volunteer were the three who are said to be ‘bosses,” Manahan said in a Senate hearing on March 5.