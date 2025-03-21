^

National Bookstore removes money envelopes from 'election essentials' displays

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 3:35pm
National Bookstore removes money envelopes from 'election essentials' displays
This photo shows a section of an unidentified National Bookstore branch with an "election materials essentials" display, which includes money envelopes. This has since been removed upon request by the Commission on Elections in March 2025.
Commission on Elections / Released

MANILA, Philippines — National Book Store has removed money envelopes from displays labeled as "election materials essentials" across all branches nationwide following a formal request from the Commission on Elections. 

According to an exchange of letters between NBS and the poll body, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia first wrote to the National Book Store on March 17 after receiving reports that one of the bookstore's branches had included coin envelopes in displays categorized as election materials.

"We fear that said marketing strategy may normalize vote buying and/or the rampant distribution of money during elections," Garcia wrote in his letter addressed to National Book Store President Adrian S. Ramos, a copy of which was sent by the Comelec to reporters on Friday, March 21.

Garcia expressed concern that "impressionable children and minors who frequent your stores may be led to believe that the illegal practice of vote buying is societally condoned."

Ramos responded on March 19, confirming that the company had swiftly ordered the removal of money envelopes from its election materials essentials sections. 

"The pull-out of these money envelopes in relation to 'election materials essentials' has been coordinated and cascaded in all our National Book Store branches nationwide," the NBS president wrote, adding that there was "no malice nor any ill-intention" in the marketing approach.

In a follow-up letter dated March 21, Garcia thanked National Book Store for its "swift and decisive action" and acknowledged the company's assurance of good faith. "We are glad to have found in your good corporation a partner for safe, honest and credible elections," Garcia wrote. 

NBS, one of the largest bookstore chains in the Philippines, assured Comelec in its response that it remains "compliant with the rules and regulations implemented by the Comelec and will remain supportive of its programs."

The exchange comes as Comelec prepares for what it has described as a "super election year" in 2025, which includes the midterm national and local elections, the BARMM parliamentary elections, and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. 

Comelec Resolution 11104 defines vote-buying and vote-selling as “the act of giving, offering or promising” anything of value in exchange for a vote. 

RELATED: What qualifies as vote-buying? Comelec identifies violations, warns candidates of disqualification

COMELEC

ELECTIONS

NATIONAL BOOKSTORE
