Eidâ€™l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

Eid’l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

The declaration is contained in Proclamation No. 839 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of President Marcos.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday declared April 1 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The order noted that the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos had recommended the declaration of March 31 or April 1 as a national holiday in observance of the religious event.