^

Headlines

Eid’l Fitr, April 1, a holiday

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2025 | 12:00am
Eidâ€™l Fitr, April 1, a holiday
The declaration is contained in Proclamation No. 839 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of President Marcos.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday declared April 1 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The declaration is contained in Proclamation No. 839 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of President Marcos.

The order noted that the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos had recommended the declaration of March 31 or April 1 as a national holiday in observance of the religious event.         

LUCAS

RAMADAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Justice Carpio: SolGen&rsquo;s position has become untenable

Justice Carpio: SolGen’s position has become untenable

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The position of Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra has become “untenable” and President Marcos can fire him for...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyer sees speedy acquittal for Duterte

Lawyer sees speedy acquittal for Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The lead counsel of former president Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague is confident of his quick acquittal by the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug war victims to buck interim release for Duterte

Drug war victims to buck interim release for Duterte

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Victims of the previous administration’s war against illegal drugs will oppose any move to temporarily release former...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP followed constitutional duty in Duterte arrest &mdash; Teodoro

AFP followed constitutional duty in Duterte arrest — Teodoro

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro rebuffed Vice President Sara Duterte's criticism of the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recap: Duterte&rsquo;s Senate allies challenge ICC arrest

Recap: Duterte’s Senate allies challenge ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Tensions were high in the Senate as allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte rallied to question the validity of his arrest...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Timor-Leste appeals court rejects Teves extradition

Timor-Leste appeals court rejects Teves extradition

By Daphne Galvez | 53 minutes ago
The Court of Appeals  of Timor-Leste has rejected the Philippine government’s request to extradite expelled lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest &ndash; A&ntilde;o

No grand conspiracy in Duterte's arrest – Año

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 53 minutes ago
He was never part of a “core group” that plotted a “grand conspiracy” to have former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s China asylum bid rejected?

Duterte’s China asylum bid rejected?

By Bella Cariaso | 53 minutes ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte allegedly applied for asylum in China but was rejected, forcing him to return to the Ph...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

By Delon Porcalla | 53 minutes ago
Lawmakers are confused as to why Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa now seems to be ambiguous in his statements with...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with