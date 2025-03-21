^

Headlines

Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2025 | 12:00am
Bato flip-flopping? Lawmakers puzzled
Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers are confused as to why Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa now seems to be ambiguous in his statements with regard to his likely arrest on orders of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa recently raised the possibility of hiding in case the ICC issues a warrant for his arrest and local authorities implement it.

“He used to be a straight talker,” House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Ortega V said of Dela Rosa.

Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong of Lanao del Sur’s first district is also bewildered by the senator’s changing of tune.

“I don’t know why he is flip-flopping now. Let’s wait until the ICC arrest warrant is here,” Adiong told reporters.

Meanwhile Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro asked Dela Rosa yesterday if he also gave the same advice to Apollo Quiboloy when the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder went into hiding last year.

“We want to ask: was it his advice when Pastor Quiboloy was hiding and the PNP (Philippine National Police) had a hard time finding him, which lasted for 16 days?” Castro said.

Reacting to Dela Rosa’s statements, Castro said the government has the prerogative to surrender anyone who has to undergo trial before the international court under Republic Act 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity.

Castro said it would not look good on Dela Rosa, who is seeking reelection, if he avoids answering the accusations against him.

“He was proud of the war on drugs. Why can’t he face this and tell the people that he did not commit any wrongdoing?” she said.– Alexis Romero

BATO

ICC

LAWMAKERS
