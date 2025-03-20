Guevarra stays as solicitor general, says MalacaÃ±ang

^

Guevarra stays as solicitor general, says Malacañang

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 7:00pm
Guevarra stays as solicitor general, says Malacañang
File photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra in a press conference at the Department of Justice office in Padre Faura, Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra will remain in his position for now, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not requested his resignation, the Palace confirmed on Thursday, March 20.

Guevarra recently decided not to defend the government in a Supreme Court case filed by the children of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The case challenges Duterte’s arrest and extradition to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Given the solicitor general’s role as the government’s legal counsel, critics have argued that Guevarra should step down following his decision. Palace Press Office spokesperson Claire Castro said, however, that Marcos continues to trust Guevarra.

“Noong tinanong ko po siya kung magri-resign po si SolGen, ang sabi niya, ‘Hindi ko hinihingi ang pagri-resign niya.’ So, iyon lang po ang sinabi niya. So, nandoon pa rin po iyong trust niya kay SolGen Menardo Guevarra (When I asked him if SolGen would resign, he said ‘I will not ask for him to resign’. So that is what he said. So, the trust is still there),” Castro said at a press briefing.  

Guevarra recused himself from the SC case, asserting that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over the Philippines. He expressed uncertainty about his future as solicitor general, stating that his fate lies in the hands of President Marcos.

Guevarra also served as Duterte’s Justice secretary.

The Palace had earlier advised Guevarra to assess whether he could effectively perform his job after his recusal.

Duterte’s arrest by the ICC has drawn global attention. Allies and supporters of the former president have questioned the legality of his arrest and transfer to the court's custody in the Netherlands.

Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity related to his controversial drug war.

