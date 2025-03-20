DSWD lauds AKAP, ayuda exemption from spending ban

MANILA, Philippines — Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian welcomed yesterday the decision of the Commission on Elections to exempt key social welfare programs from the election spending ban, ensuring continued assistance to marginalized Filipinos.

“We thank the Comelec for acting positively on our request for exemption. This means that our mandate to our poor countrymen will be continuous even if there is an election ban,” Gatchalian told reporters.

In a memorandum issued on March 18, the poll body approved the department’s request to exempt certain programs from Section 261 (v)(2) of the Omnibus Election Code.

This marks the second time the Comelec has granted such an exemption, following its earlier approval on Jan. 8, which covered 28 social welfare programs.

Gatchalian said the agency made the timely decision to extend a second request to ensure that the DSWD can provide the much-needed aid to poor Filipinos.

“The DSWD does not stop in addressing key needs of the people because there is an election. The medical assistance, burial assistance will continue because that is our mandate,” Gatchalian said.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the agency is fully committed to heed the Comelec’s terms and recommendations outlined in their recently released memorandum.

As stipulated by the poll body, the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP), Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) will not be allowed to disburse aid from May 2 to 12, except for individuals requiring medical or burial assistance.

The Comelec further urged the DSWD to ensure that the exemption does not influence the conduct of the national and local elections. It also barred the presence of elective officials or candidates during the distribution of cash grants under the AKAP, AICS and 4Ps programs.

To uphold transparency, the poll body recommended that municipal or city election officers, or their authorized representatives, be invited as witnesses during aid distribution.

“Like Comelec, the DSWD anticipates nothing but a clean, transparent election. Rest assured that we will fully comply with their terms, conditions and recommendations. The agency will make sure that our policies and guidelines are in place and will be exercised to insulate our program from any political interference,” Dumlao said in a statement.