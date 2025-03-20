^

Headlines

Speaker lauds Senate for impeachment preparations

Jose Rodel Clapano, Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
March 20, 2025 | 12:00am
Speaker lauds Senate for impeachment preparations
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. attends the Constitution Day celebration at the Makati Shangri-La on February 8, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines —  Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday commended the Senate for their preparations ahead of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in June.

“The Senate has shown its commitment to upholding due process and ensuring a fair and impartial impeachment trial,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“The House has done its part in transmitting the Articles of Impeachment, and our prosecution panel is ready to present the case as soon as the impeachment court is convened. We trust that the Senate will carry out its constitutional duty and proceed with the trial without unnecessary delays, in accordance with the rule of law,” he added.

Romualdez made the statement after House secretary general Reginald Velasco and other House officials visited the Senate to inspect the facilities that will be allocated for the House prosecution team.

Velasco’s team first visited the Senate session hall, which will serve as the venue for the trial, and later proceeded to the Sen. Arturo M. Tolentino Room, which has been designated as the office for the House prosecutors.

Romualdez emphasized that the prosecution panel has meticulously reviewed the evidence and legal arguments to ensure a solid and fact-based presentation before the Senate acting as an impeachment court.

“This level of coordination between the House and the Senate is vital in upholding our democratic processes,” Romualdez said.

He emphasized that the impeachment trial will serve as an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the country’s democratic institutions.

