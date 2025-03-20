Remulla dares Roque: Return home, face raps

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is daring former presidential spokesman Harry Roque to return to the country and face the allegations against him, instead of seeking asylum in the Netherlands.

He issued the remark after Roque, who has been out of the country since September 2024, resurfaced last week in The Hague, announcing his plan to seek political asylum in the Netherlands.

Aside from his claim of “political persecution” back home, Roque said he could not return to the Philippines as he will defend former president Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Roque was previously listed as one of Duterte’s counsels at the ICC, but Remulla said he is “irrelevant” in Duterte’s case.

Vice President Sara Duterte also confirmed that Roque would no longer be part of her father’s defense team.

“He should first face whatever it is he is accused of. He should man up as a Filipino. Considering he’s a lawyer, he is breaking the law. He should face these issues legally,” Remulla said yesterday at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay news forum.

Roque is facing a complaint over his alleged involvement in trafficking operations at a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) firm in Porac, Pampanga.

He has filed a counter-affidavit before the Department of Justice, denying the allegations against him.

He was also cited in contempt by the House quad committee, which had been investigating the illegal operations of the POGO firm, and ordered to be detained after he refused to appear at the hearings.

So far, there are no charges filed against Roque in court.

“Nothing has happened yet, and he is already fleeing. He should face these issues first,” Remulla said.

‘Hurry home, Harry’

Several lawmakers believe Roque’s asylum application in the Netherlands is motivated by a singular reason – to escape accountability.

“This is not just about contempt in Congress anymore. Roque is now facing serious criminal charges that involve human trafficking – one of the gravest crimes under Philippine and international law,” House assistant majority leader and Tingog party-list Rep. Jude Acidre said.

“Mr. Roque should stop pretending to be a human rights lawyer and face the contempt order issued against him by the Congressional quad committee,” Gabriela women’s party Rep. Arlene Brosas said.

Meanwhile, Malacañang is withholding comment on the plan of Makabayan bloc lawmakers to block Roque’s asylum application.

“With regard to his asylum (bid), if there is already a warrant of arrest or if he is already facing a criminal case in court, then perhaps that’s the time the Palace would react,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said at a press briefing yesterday. – Delon Porcalla, Jose Rodel Clapano, Alexis Romero