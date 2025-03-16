Asian bishops appoint Cardinal Ambo David as head of synodality commission

MANILA, Philippines — Kalookan Bishop and President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, has been appointed as the head of the synodality commission of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC).

In a statement on March 14, the FABC announced that it had chosen David as the head of the synodality commission during the conference's meeting held from March 12 to March 13 in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to FABC, David was appointed due to his “extensive experience and unwavering commitment to the synodal process.”

The Commission on Synodality is dedicated to “advancing the principles of synodality across Asia and intends to organize a comprehensive seminar for Bishops from various Asian countries,” according to the Conference of Bishops.

The Kalookan prelate was elected vice president of the FABC on Feb. 23, 2024. The conference is an association of episcopal conferences of the Catholic Church in South, Southeast, East and Central Asia.

David, who is one of the staunch critics of the detained former president Rodrigo Duterte, was appointed a cardinal by Pope Francis on Oct. 6, 2024.