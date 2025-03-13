^

Slovenia affirms 2016 arbitral ruling; Philippines welcomes support

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 6:35pm
Slovenia affirms 2016 arbitral ruling; Philippines welcomes support
Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, along with other delegates, hold talks in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — A European nation with its own history of maritime disputes is the latest country to express "full solidarity" with the Philippines over continuing incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon on Tuesday, March 11 also affirmed the importance of adhering to international law and arbitral awards, including the 2016 ruling that nullified Beijing's expansive claims in the South China Sea.  

"The geopolitical position of ASEAN and the Philippines also brings with it some challenges, and in this regard, I would like to express, as the Secretary mentioned, our full solidarity with Philippines over the continuing incidents in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone," Fajon said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fajon's statement was delivered after she and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo held bilateral talks that focused on advancing both nations' ties.

During this meeting, Fajon and Manalo shared views on regional and international issues, including developments in the West Philippine Sea, according to a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) press release. Both officials also discussed cooperation with the EU and developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Fajon, who is also Slovenia's deputy minister, called attention to "dangerous maneuvers" conducted in the West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea that overlaps with the Philippines' 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone. 

These actions are "disturbing and run contrary to UNCLOS," the Slovenian minister said, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. 

"For Slovenia's respect of international law, including UNCLOS as well for the International Arbiter Awards, is of paramount importance, and we speak from our own experience," Fajon said.

The Slovenian minister urged all states to conduct their maritime activities in accordance with UNCLOS and to settle their maritime disputes peacefully and free from coercion. 

"Maintaining a free, secure, peaceful, and stable South China Sea should be a priority for all," Fajon said.

The Philippine government has welcomed Slovenia's statement. In a response issued Wednesday, March 12, the National Maritime Council expressed appreciation for Slovenia's support for the 2016 arbitral ruling. 

"The Philippine Government and the Filipino people deeply welcome and appreciate Slovenia's affirmation of the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award and its expression of solidarity with the Philippines in upholding international law in the West Philippine Sea," the council's statement read.

The council emphasized that Slovenia's statement, together with support from other countries, "reaffirms that we are not alone in our effort to uphold international law in the West Philippine Sea."

"The world is watching, and no amount of coercion or disinformation can distort the real issue of China's continuing illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions," the council added.

In June 2017, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague issued a ruling on the maritime border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia. The arbitration tribunal ruled largely in favor of Slovenia by granting it direct access to international waters via a corridor through what Croatia had claimed as its territorial waters in the Bay of Piran.

