^

Headlines

Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is seeking temporary protection from the Senate as he faces the possibility of arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by the ICC on Tuesday, March 11. On the same day, Philippine authorities, acting on an Interpol request, transported Duterte to The Hague to face trial for crimes against humanity.

Dela Rosa, who served as Duterte’s Philippine National Police (PNP) chief during the bloody drug war, is believed to be next in line for an arrest warrant.

The senator said he is prepared to face legal proceedings but hopes Senate President Francis Escudero will grant him refuge should the ICC issue an arrest warrant against him.

“Hanggat kaya nga niya, hanggat kaya ng Senate president na kupkupin niya muna ko. Hindi niya muna ko i-surrender kung may warrant of arrest, kung na may session kami. I hope respetuhin din siya ng executive branch of government kasi mayroon naman 'yan ang ganoon protocol,” Dela Rosa said in a phone interview with reporters on Wednesday night.

(As long as he can, as long as the Senate president can take me in first, I hope he will not surrender me if there is a warrant of arrest, especially while we are in session. I also hope the executive branch will respect that because there is a protocol for such cases.)

However, Dela Rosa insisted that he is not in hiding. As of Wednesday night, he said he was in Surigao and Agusan, actively campaigning.

Seeking refuge in the Senate

Several lawmakers in the past have sought refuge in the Senate to avoid arrest. This includes former senators Antonio Trillanes IV and Leila de Lima.

In 2018, then-President Duterte revoked the amnesty granted to Trillanes by the late President Benigno Aquino III. Facing charges of coup d’état and rebellion, Trillanes stayed in the Senate to avoid arrest.

Similarly, De Lima temporarily sought refuge in the Senate before eventually surrendering herself to authorities.

The 1987 Constitution grants lawmakers certain protections against arrest while Congress is in session. Section 11 of Article VI states:

"A Senator or Member of the House of Representatives shall, in all offenses punishable by not more than six years imprisonment, be privileged from arrest while the Congress is in session. No Member shall be questioned nor be held liable in any other place for any speech or debate in the Congress or in any committee thereof.”

However, in Dela Rosa’s case, the key issue is whether the Senate is in session.

The Senate is currently in recess and will not resume session until June, raising questions about whether Dela Rosa can be granted temporary protection under this provision.

BATO DELA ROSA

BONGBONG MARCOS

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace on VP remark: What state kidnapping?

Palace on VP remark: What state kidnapping?

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
There’s no way former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and flight to the Netherlands could be considered “state...
Headlines
fbtw

Cory grandson frowns on calls for people power

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Loyalists of former president Rodrigo Duterte invoking the people power revolution have hollow principles, according to the grandson of democracy stalwarts Corazon and Ninoy Aquino.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara, Paolo off to Netherlands

Sara, Paolo off to Netherlands

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Hours after their father was flown to The Hague to face the International Criminal Court (ICC), siblings Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Stop victim mentality, Kitty Duterte told

Stop victim mentality, Kitty Duterte told

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Kitty Duterte, daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, should stop playing the victim card after the arrest and turnover...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte&rsquo;s arrest won&rsquo;t affect VP impeachment&rsquo;

‘Duterte’s arrest won’t affect VP impeachment’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate’s tentative start of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial on June 30 will push through despite...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICC won&rsquo;t touch &lsquo;even a hair&rsquo; on you, Marcos allegedly assures Bato

ICC won’t touch ‘even a hair’ on you, Marcos allegedly assures Bato

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reportedly promised Sen. Bato Dela Rosa that he would not allow the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Erwin Tulfo cleared again as Comelec dismisses 2nd disqualification bid

Erwin Tulfo cleared again as Comelec dismisses 2nd disqualification bid

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list) is no longer facing a disqualification petition as of Thursday, March 13, after...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines embassy provides Duterte with assistance

Philippines embassy provides Duterte with assistance

4 hours ago
The Philippine Embassy in the Netherlands has extended consular assistance to former President Rodrigo Duterte and implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte&rsquo;s final words before ICC custody: 'So be it'

Rodrigo Duterte’s final words before ICC custody: 'So be it'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Just before former President Rodrigo Duterte was taken into the International Criminal Court’s custody, he seemed to...
Headlines
fbtw
Liza Marcos not detained by US officials, says Malaca&ntilde;ang

Liza Marcos not detained by US officials, says Malacañang

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Malacañang dismissed rumors that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was detained by US officials.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with