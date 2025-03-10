Slovenia's foreign minister makes historic first visit to the Philippines

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon looks on during a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Oganization) Foreign Ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on December 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Slovenia's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign and European affairs arrived in the Philippines on Monday, March 10 — the first-ever visit by a Slovenian foreign minister to the country.

The three-day official visit by Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, scheduled from March 10 to 12, comes as the Philippines and Slovenia seek to strengthen bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

During her stay, Fajon will meet with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss enhancing cooperation in priority areas including trade and investment, science and technology, nuclear energy, maritime cooperation, sports and labor.

The visit will also see Fajon formally open the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Manila — Slovenia's first and currently only diplomatic mission in Southeast Asia.

"Foreign Minister Fajon and the Secretary will exchange views on regional and global issues, highlighting the Philippines and Slovenia's shared commitment to the rule of law and a rules-based international order," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The Slovenian delegation, accompanied by representatives from their Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will participate in the Slovenia-Philippines Business Forum with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to foster business partnerships between the two countries.

Fajon's itinerary also includes delivering a lecture at Far Eastern University.