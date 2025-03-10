Fact check: Fake quote claims Quimbo commented on SC's oral arguments order

Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina, 2nd District) attends the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability's hearing on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's 2025 budget on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina, 2nd District) has not made any statement regarding the Supreme Court's order for her to attend the oral arguments on the petition challenging the constitutionality of the 2025 national budget.

This is contrary to the claim circulating online that she commented on the petition, saying she would refuse to face the Supreme Court or participate in the proceedings.

A quote card featuring Quimbo’s photo and the logo of her official Facebook page, “Teacher Stella Quimbo,” has circulated across social media platforms. It has also been shared by multiple users since March 8.

Without citing where Quimbo made the statement, it claimed she said:

“I will not face the Supreme Court inquiry. Bakit ako pupunta, eh wala naman akong kasalanan. These are all just power play lalo na ng mga Duterte. And I am not taking any part of it. Manigas sila!” (I will not face the Supreme Court inquiry. Why would I go when I haven't done anything wrong? These are all just a power play, especially by the Dutertes. And I’m not taking any part in it. Let them suffer!)

RATING: This is fake.

Facts

No news outlet has reported Quimbo reacting to the Supreme Court's order requiring her presence, nor has any article quoted the fabricated statement.

Her official Facebook page has also not published any quote cards or statements on the matter.

In a message to Philstar.com, Quimbo said she did not make the statement or issue any comment on the petition. Her team added that “all official statements are released on her Facebook page.”

The Facebook page FACE-TALK.com posted the quote card on March 8, garnering around 2,400 reactions and 724 shares as of March 10. The page has over 30,000 followers.

On TikTok, user valdumen2020 shared the same quote card, which has since amassed 7,866 likes and 240 shares. The user has around 29,500 followers.

Why we fact-checked this

Quimbo serves as the acting chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, which oversees deliberations on the government’s annual budget and expenses.

Since assuming the role after Rep. Elizaldy Co (Ako Bicol Party-list) stepped down as chair, she addressed controversies surrounding the 2025 national budget.

Among these issues is the matter of “blank line items” in the budget. Quimbo previously said that these appeared in the bicameral conference committee report, not in the enrolled bill submitted to the president. She described it as a “calculator activity” meant to be finalized by technical staff.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said on March 5 that the Supreme Court has required Quimbo and the technical working group to attend the April 1 debates on the 2025 national budget.

This is in connection with a petition filed by Rep. Isidro Ungab (Davao, 1st District), former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, and six others, seeking to declare the P6.352-trillion budget unconstitutional.