Philippines reaffirms stance vs use of nuclear weapons

In this file photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022, the United Nations headquarters is seen in New York City. After four inconclusive sessions, UN member states on August 15, 2022, resumed talks aimed at finally completing a treaty to protect the world's high seas, a vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has reaffirmed its stance against the proliferation of nuclear weapons in a key United Nations conference that one of its major defense partners has snubbed for the third time.

Speaking at the third meeting of signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in New York on March 3, the Philippines' representative to the United Nations underscored the dangers posed by nuclear weapons.

"We gather at a critical moment where the universalization of the [treaty] has never been more urgent," Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo said in his address.

Nuclear weapons "pose an unacceptable risk to humanity and our environment — a reality that has been repeatedly validated by scientific research and historical evidence," he added.

"The Philippines remains steadfast in its commitment to work collaboratively with all States toward the realization of a nuclear-weapon-free world," Lagdameo said.

The ambassador outlined the Philippines' concrete actions supporting the anti-nuclear treaty, which include the launching the Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty Friends initiative and hosting an event on the consequences of nuclear weapons use.

The Philippines has also been actively advocating for the ratification of the treaty and co-sponsoring key resolutions on victim assistance and research on the effects of nuclear war, Lagdameo said.

The ambassador also welcomed Indonesia, Sierra Leone, São Tomé and Principe, and the Solomon Islands as new states parties to the treaty, noting that their participation reinforces the global consensus against nuclear weapons.

The Philippines "fully supports the intersessional work and continued dialogue to implement the [treaty], ensuring a safer, more secure future for all," the Philippine ambassador said.

Japan, one of the Philippines' key defense partners in the region, announced last month that it would once again not attend the UN meeting as observer. It also snubbed the last two meetings held in June 2022 and November 2023.

Tokyo said its decision not to participate as an observer to the conference stemmed from its policy of nuclear deterrence amid a challenging security environment.

In 2017, the Philippines signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which bans the development, testing, production, acquisition, possession and stockpiling of nuclear weapons. The Senate unanimously approved its ratification in 2021.