^

Headlines

Philippines reaffirms stance vs use of nuclear weapons

Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 6:10pm
Philippines reaffirms stance vs use of nuclear weapons
In this file photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022, the United Nations headquarters is seen in New York City. After four inconclusive sessions, UN member states on August 15, 2022, resumed talks aimed at finally completing a treaty to protect the world's high seas, a vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet.
AFP / Daniel Slim

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has reaffirmed its stance against the proliferation of nuclear weapons in a key United Nations conference that one of its major defense partners has snubbed for the third time.  

Speaking at the third meeting of signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in New York on March 3, the Philippines' representative to the United Nations underscored the dangers posed by nuclear weapons.

"We gather at a critical moment where the universalization of the [treaty] has never been more urgent," Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo said in his address.

Nuclear weapons "pose an unacceptable risk to humanity and our environment — a reality that has been repeatedly validated by scientific research and historical evidence," he added.

"The Philippines remains steadfast in its commitment to work collaboratively with all States toward the realization of a nuclear-weapon-free world," Lagdameo said. 

The ambassador outlined the Philippines' concrete actions supporting the anti-nuclear treaty, which include the launching the Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty Friends initiative and hosting an event on the consequences of nuclear weapons use.

The Philippines has also been actively advocating for the ratification of the treaty and co-sponsoring key resolutions on victim assistance and research on the effects of nuclear war, Lagdameo said.

The ambassador also welcomed Indonesia, Sierra Leone, São Tomé and Principe, and the Solomon Islands as new states parties to the treaty, noting that their participation reinforces the global consensus against nuclear weapons. 

The Philippines "fully supports the intersessional work and continued dialogue to implement the [treaty], ensuring a safer, more secure future for all," the Philippine ambassador said.

Japan, one of the Philippines' key defense partners in the region, announced last month that it would once again not attend the UN meeting as observer. It also snubbed the last two meetings held in June 2022 and November 2023.

Tokyo said its decision not to participate as an observer to the conference stemmed from its policy of nuclear deterrence amid a challenging security environment. 

In 2017, the Philippines signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which bans the development, testing, production, acquisition, possession and stockpiling of nuclear weapons. The Senate unanimously approved its ratification in 2021.

JAPAN

NUCLEAR

UNITED NATIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI still clueless on Alice Guo escape details

BI still clueless on Alice Guo escape details

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Almost seven months after dismissed Bamban mayor and suspected Chinese spy Alice Guo escaped to Indonesia, immigration officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec junks DQ complaint vs Tulfos

Comelec junks DQ complaint vs Tulfos

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
On a technicality, the Commission on Elections dismissed yesterday the disqualification case against senatorial candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Return excess funds to PhilHealth, says SC justice
play

Return excess funds to PhilHealth, says SC justice

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Kho said the P60 billion in excess funds transferred from the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec/AES certification to be completed this month

Comelec/AES certification to be completed this month

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is expecting to have the automated election system, which will be used in the May midterm elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec junks disqualification case vs Tulfo brothers, relatives

Comelec junks disqualification case vs Tulfo brothers, relatives

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, March 4, dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify two Tulfo brothers running...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Duterte admin, truck owners may be liable for Isabela bridge collapse, says Palace

Duterte admin, truck owners may be liable for Isabela bridge collapse, says Palace

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The past administration may be held liable for the collapse of the  P1.2 billion bridge in Isabela, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
New law turns work experiences into college degrees

New law turns work experiences into college degrees

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
A nearly three-decade program that allows Filipinos with substantial work experience to earn college degrees without attending...
Headlines
fbtw
Health experts to candidates: Address rising alcohol, vape use among youth

Health experts to candidates: Address rising alcohol, vape use among youth

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Health professionals urged candidates in the 2025 midterm elections to prioritize addressing the rising use of tobacco, alcohol...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with