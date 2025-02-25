Projecting naval power: Inside Franceâ€™s aircraft carrier

^

Projecting naval power: Inside France’s aircraft carrier

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 12:54pm
MANILA, Philippines — The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, the flagship of the French Navy, arrived in the Philippines on February 21, accompanied by its Carrier Strike Group, which includes three destroyers and an oil supply ship.

During its visit, the strike group conducted a “cooperative activity” with the Philippine Navy and Air Force.

The five-ship strike group, deployed under mission CLEMENCEAU 25, departed from Toulon, France and has traveled over 12,000 kilometers across the Indo-Pacific, Red Sea and Indian Ocean since its deployment in November 2024.

Notably, the Charles de Gaulle is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, allowing for extended deployments without refueling. It remains the only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier outside the United States Navy.

What’s inside the aircraft carrier?

The 42,000-ton aircraft carrier docked at Subic Bay, carrying a crew of approximately 1,800.

Often described as a "floating city," its flight deck measures 260 meters by 64 meters, with a 195-meter runway.

The Charles de Gaulle can accommodate 30 Rafale Marine fighter jets, two surveillance planes, and four helicopters. However, according to the carrier’s captain, only 20 Rafale Marine fighter jets were on board during its visit to the Philippines.

The carrier also carries two E-2C Hawkeye surveillance aircraft along with various French-made helicopters to enhance its operational capabilities.

Rafale Marine

The Rafale Marine, commonly known as the “Rafale,” is France’s primary fighter aircraft.

The multi-role fighter jet is used by both the French Air Force and Navy, meaning it can operate from land runways and aircraft carriers.

According to Dassault Aviation, the Rafale’s manufacturer, the fighter jet can carry up to nine tons of payload, referring to the weight of the weapons it can transport.

While the Rafale can take off and land on short runways, the Charles de Gaulle’s catapult system allows the French Navy to deploy fighter planes more rapidly.

The ship’s Aircraft Maintenance and Ammunitions Department emphasized that Rafale jets are always ready for launch.

A department official also noted that the aircraft is designed for easy maintenance, allowing the carrier’s crew to quickly rearm or repair it depending on mission requirements.

“This aircraft has been developed and designed to allow technicians to repair and overhaul it quickly. For instance, you can remove a spare part without needing to dismantle the entire equipment,” the official said in an interview with reporters.

“If you need to disassemble and reassemble an engine, it takes only three hours for one engine,” he added.

What does this mean for the Philippines?

Similar to countries where the Philippines has a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will take part in military exercises and activities between France and the Philippines.

However, France’s Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel clarified that a VFA between the two nations is still under discussion.

"We were supposed to issue a first draft, which we did, and we transmitted it to the Philippine authorities last October," Fontanel said.

"We are currently waiting for the Philippine authorities to respond so we can officially open negotiations," she added.

Meanwhile, French officials said that the strike group’s visit and its exercises in the West Philippine Sea are not aimed at any country.

“We are building mutual knowledge, gaining experience in the area, and strengthening ties. There is nothing that is declared against anybody,” said Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, commander of the French Carrier Strike Group.

RELATED: What to know: Philippines' VFA talks with New Zealand, Canada, France

