Pulse Asia, OCTA reviewing Comelec rules on surveys

Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Monday as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.

MANILA, Philippines — Pollsters Pulse Asia and OCTA Research group are reviewing the new requirements of the Commission on Elections for the registration of entities conducting pre-election surveys, even as they committed to comply with Comelec rules.

In a statement yesterday, Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes said they are studying Comelec Resolution No. 11117, which requires all entities conducting election surveys to register with the poll body’s Political Finance and Affairs Division.

“As we adhere to the rule of law, we are currently reviewing the resolution, considering our longstanding mission and our unwavering commitment to safeguarding and promoting our core liberties,” he said.

OCTA president Ranjit Rye told “Storycon” on One News last Thursday that while they would comply with the rules, they were concerned about the punitive aspects.

Holmes noted that as an organization, Pulse Asia adheres to the principles of “scientific research and comply with the legal requirements governing non-profit, non-stock and non-partisan entities.”

“We have, on occasions, defended our right to operate free from undue restrictions that threaten the fundamental freedoms of expression and access to information,” he added.

In 2013, Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations (SWS) challenged a Comelec resolution requiring survey firms to submit the names of “subscribers” of all their pre-election surveys.

The Supreme Court upheld the Comelec resolution in a 2015 decision, although it barred the poll body from prosecuting the two firms for supposed violations of the policy during the 2013 midterm elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia cited the 2015 SC ruling in defending the issuance of the new resolution.

Garcia noted that the Comelec does not intend to stifle freedom of speech or expression, but stressed the need to regulate surveys during election period.

Republic Act 9006 or the Fair Election Act regulates the conduct and release of pre-election survey results during the election period.

It specifically requires polling firms to release information such as the names of those who commissioned or paid for the surveys and technical details of the poll.

In his statement, Holmes maintained that Pulse Asia consistently publishes the results of its surveys to “encourage meaningful discussions and informed actions based on public opinion.”

“Since our founding in 1999, Pulse Asia has been dedicated to monitoring key socio-economic, political and cultural issues shaping the views of the Filipino public. This mission is rooted in the belief that regularly gauging public sentiment is essential to fostering a strong democracy,” he added.

Dialogue

To comprehensively discuss guidelines of the new issuance, Garcia said they would invite all polling firms to a meeting next week.

“Through this meeting, we can probably improve the guidelines if they have suggestions. We can always issue another supplement or we can always issue a clarification,” he said in a radio interview.

Ong officially out

Meanwhile, cardiologist and online health advocate Dr. Willie Ong officially withdrew from the Senate race in the May 2025 elections, after the Comelec accepted his statement of withdrawal filed yesterday by his wife, Dr. Liza Ong.

Liza Ong said her husband has completed his chemotherapy sessions and is set to undergo immunotherapy and targeted therapy. — Rhodina Villanueva, Jose Rodel Clapano