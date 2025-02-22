^

Headlines

French aircraft carrier visiting Subic, Manila

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
February 22, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A French carrier strike group (CSG) led by Charles de Gaulle is in the Philippines for a three-day visit, during which it is expected to join Philippine naval and air forces in exercises in the country’s territorial waters and airspace.

The French embassy said the flotilla traveled more than 12,000 kilometers from its home port in Toulon, France to the Philippines for two-and-a-half months as part of its deployment in the Indo-Pacific region under Mission CLEMENCEAU 25.

The aircraft carrier, accompanied by two multi-mission destroyers, an air defense destroyer and auxiliary oil replenishment ship Jacques Chevallier, was to dock in Manila and Subic Bay.

The embassy did not disclose operational details.

“The arrival of the CSG in Subic Bay and Manila is part of the framework of the letter of intent signed in December 2023 between France and the Philippines by the Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu,” the embassy stated.

“This letter of intent aims in particular at developing military cooperation and interactions between the armed forces of the two countries,” it added.

French Ambassador Marie Fontanel and several ranking French and Philippine military officials had been invited to board the Charles de Gaulle to observe its operations.

“CLEMENCEAU 25 is a unique opportunity to strengthen Franco-Philippine relations, following one of the many interactions carried out in 2024, such as the first French participation in the BALIKATAN exercise with the deployment of the frigate Vendémiaire, the stopover of the destroyer Bretagne in Manila in May 2024 and of the frigate Prairial in Cebu in October 2024, as well as the first enhanced stopover of the PEGASE mission at Clark Air Base in 2024,” the embassy said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad called the arrival of the French naval vessels a “historic stopover.” It was Charles de Gaulle’s first visit to the country.

“The French Navy forces are expected to conduct combined naval and air exercises alongside the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Air Force in the West Philippine Sea,” Trinidad said.

The Philippine Navy will deploy the BRP José Rizal and the BRP Gregorio del Pilar for the joint exercise.

“This visit builds on growing defense ties between the two nations, following the French Navy’s first participation in Exercise Balikatan 2024, during which the frigate Vendémiaire was deployed alongside Philippine and US forces,” Trinidad said.

“Previous port calls by the destroyer Bretagne in Manila and the frigate Prairial in Cebu further underscore France’s commitment to regional security and the shared goal of strengthening maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said. 

“These interactions are a clear demonstration of the willingness to work collectively for maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region where the two countries share economic interests and a need to protect their national citizens,” he added. — Ghio Ong

AIRCRAFT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC to Congress, Palace: Submit copies of GAA

SC to Congress, Palace: Submit copies of GAA

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
he Supreme Court has ordered the Senate, the House of Representatives and Malacañang to submit by Feb. 24 the original...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator eyes stricter rules for school vouchers amid 'ghost student' scandal

Senator eyes stricter rules for school vouchers amid 'ghost student' scandal

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The chairperson of the Senate basic education committee is pushing for legislation that would bar underperforming private...
Headlines
fbtw
PCO chief Cesar Chavez resigns; broadcaster Jay Ruiz named successor
play

PCO chief Cesar Chavez resigns; broadcaster Jay Ruiz named successor

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cesar Chavez announced his resignation on Thursday, February 20. 
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine police arrest over 450 in 'Chinese-run' scam center raid

Philippine police arrest over 450 in 'Chinese-run' scam center raid

13 hours ago
Philippine police arrested more than 450 people in a raid on an allegedly Chinese-run offshore gaming operator in Manila,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reactivate dengue fast lanes, DOH tells hospitals

Reactivate dengue fast lanes, DOH tells hospitals

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health (DOH) has ordered all government hospitals to ensure that their dengue fast lanes are functioning,...
Headlines
fbtw
Willie Revillame says he is &lsquo;independent&rsquo;

Willie Revillame says he is ‘independent’

By EJ Macababbad | 1 hour ago
Denying ties to former president Rodrigo Duterte, television host and senatorial bet Willie Revillame said he is running as...
Headlines
fbtw
DA allows importation of 25,000 MT of frozen fish

DA allows importation of 25,000 MT of frozen fish

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has approved the importation of 25,000 metric tons (MT) of various frozen seafood such...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ, DENR to jointly fight environmental crimes

DOJ, DENR to jointly fight environmental crimes

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have signed a memorandum of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Impeach delay not fault of House&rsquo;

‘Impeach delay not fault of House’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
It’s not the fault of the House of Representatives that the nation will have to wait for months for the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with