^

Headlines

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. to visit Philippines

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 5:25pm
Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. to visit Philippines
File photo of Surangel Whipps Jr., president of Palau.
Earth Negotiations Bulletin website

MANILA, Philippines —  Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. is scheduled to visit the Philippines from Sunday to Monday, February 23 to 24, for an official visit, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Friday, February 21.

Palau is an island country in the Pacific Ocean, within the region of Micronesia. It is part of the continent of Oceania. 

Whipps is set to visit President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

“At their bilateral meeting, President Marcos is expected to exchange views with his Palau counterpart on expanding existing bilateral cooperation on fisheries, trade, investment, connectivity and people-to-people ties as well as exploring new avenues of collaboration such as on health and labor. The two leaders will also discuss South-South cooperation, regional concerns and common advocacies at the multilateral arena,” the PCO said in a statement. 

The PCO said that there are 3,000 Filipinos who live and work in Palau, which is already 17% of the island country’s population. Palau has a meager population of 18,000 as of 2024, according to the BBC. 

The Philippines and Palau will celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2027. 

Both countries have overlapping claims in maritime territories, which they have both bowed to resolve in 2021. Such talks were, however, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Philippines also previously had an embassy in Palau but was shut down in 2012 due to budget constraints. 

According to a Philippine Daily Inquirer report, then-Palau President Johnson Toribiong had appealed to the late president Benigno Aquino III not to close the embassy in Palau, as many of the migrant workers in Palau are from the Philippines.

PALAU
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Koko insists: Senate can start Sara Duterte's trial by March
play

Koko insists: Senate can start Sara Duterte's trial by March

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel argued that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte could potentially begin...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban slams Pimentel for using party name in VP Sara impeachment plea
play

PDP-Laban slams Pimentel for using party name in VP Sara impeachment plea

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan criticized Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel for using the party’s...
Headlines
fbtw

Impeach complaint rock-solid, says prosecutor

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is rock-solid and nothing in it is unconstitutional, flawed or violative of due process, Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw

Hold Senate caucus on impeach trial, Koko prods Chiz

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
With the Senate leadership appearing to be unresponsive to his call for the immediate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is now pushing for a caucus so his colleagues...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand conclude talks on visiting forces agreement

Philippines, New Zealand conclude talks on visiting forces agreement

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The Philippines and New Zealand are one step closer to finalizing a deal that will allow the military forces of the two nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines mounts new aerial patrol after China chopper incident

Philippines mounts new aerial patrol after China chopper incident

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Days after a Chinese military helicopter carried out dangerous maneuvers near a Philippine patrol plane, Manila launched another...
Headlines
fbtw
Phivolcs: Heavy rains from shear line could trigger Mayon Volcano lahars

Phivolcs: Heavy rains from shear line could trigger Mayon Volcano lahars

4 hours ago
State volcanologists warned Friday noon, February 21, that continuous heavy to intense rainfall from a weather system could...
Headlines
fbtw
New DOTr chief halts fully cashless toll collection plan, calling it 'anti-poor'

New DOTr chief halts fully cashless toll collection plan, calling it 'anti-poor'

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has ordered the Toll Regulatory Board to suspend its planned implementation of fully cashless...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine police arrest over 450 in 'Chinese-run' scam center raid

Philippine police arrest over 450 in 'Chinese-run' scam center raid

7 hours ago
Philippine police arrested more than 450 people in a raid on an allegedly Chinese-run offshore gaming operator in Manila,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with