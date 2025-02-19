^

China helicopter's actions vs Philippines plane 'most dangerous' yet — PCG

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 19, 2025 | 7:41pm
A People’s Liberation Army-Navy Harbin Z-9 helicopter with tail number 68 is seen hovering over the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX aircraft, Feb. 18, 2025.
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — China's "reckless" flight maneuvers against a Philippine plane carrying journalists and Coast Guard personnel are the "most dangerous" act yet by Beijing in the South China Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The Chinese navy helicopter flew within three meters of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' Cessna plane over Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday morning, February 18 — a distance that authorities believe could have "led to disaster."  

During the mid-air encounter, the Chinese navy helicopter created a turbulent propeller wash that nearly destabilized the BFAR plane, PCG Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said at a press conference on Wednesday, February 19. 

"I think this is the most dangerous because they did this while our personnel, together with some of our media friends, were actually onboard the BFAIR aircraft," Tarriela said in mixed English and Filipino.

"In terms of the level of dangerous act they committed, for me, this is the most dangerous of all," he added.

There were two instances when China's helicopter conducted "dangerous maneuvers" during the encounter, Tarriela said. This was when the Chinese helicopter positioned itself three meters above the BFAR aircraft's port side, with its propeller wash creating a force that pushed against the plane's left wing.

"The pilot really had a hard time stabilizing the aircraft," Tarriela said, adding that even a slight collision at such close proximity could have been catastrophic.

The confrontation occurred within the territorial airspace of Scarborough Shoal, where China maintains its presence despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidating its sweeping claim over nearly the entire South China Sea. 

Warning sent. Because of the military helicopter's actions, one of the Filipino pilots in the BFAR plane was forced to issue a radio warning to the Chinese aircraft: "You are flying too close, you are very dangerous."

"Just using common sense, this kind of close proximity is outright very dangerous and endangers the passengers of our aircraft," Tarriela added. 

Last month, the Philippines accused China of deploying military helicopters to disrupt a BFAR scientific research mission near Pagasa Cays. This particular incident involved China Coast Guard vessels and a People’s Liberation Army Navy helicopter.

Similar incidents. In August last year, the Philippines condemned China for firing flares at a BFAR plane conducting patrols near Scarborough Shoal. 

The confrontation follows China's persistent presence within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone since January. 

China Coast Guard vessels, including the 12,000-ton "monster" CCG vessel 5901, have been taking turns in prowling the waters off Zambales. 

The Philippines' maritime council said on Tuesday that it would file a diplomatic protest over the incident, which it described as "deeply disturbing."

Despite expectations that China is unlikely to alter its behavior, the Philippines will continue filing diplomatic protests, said Tarriela. 

"This is an important procedure to tell the international community that we are against such aggressive actions of the PRC," Tarriela said.

CHINA

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SOUTH CHINA SEA
