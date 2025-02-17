^

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2025 | 12:00am
Three new PCG officers take oath
In a statement, the PCG said Rear Admiral Edgar Lapaña Ybañez was promoted to Vice Admiral, Commodore Tito Alvin Garcia Andal to Rear Admiral, and Captain John Badong Esplana to Commodore. The donning and oath-taking ceremonies took place on Feb. 14. 
Philippine Coast Guard / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Days before he steps down, outgoing Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista led the donning of ranks and oath-taking ceremonies for three newly promoted officials of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

In a statement, the PCG said Rear Admiral Edgar Lapaña Ybañez was promoted to Vice Admiral, Commodore Tito Alvin Garcia Andal to Rear Admiral, and Captain John Badong Esplana to Commodore. The donning and oath-taking ceremonies took place on Feb. 14. 

“I hope that you continue to perform well and support the leadership of the Philippine Coast Guard. Be a model to the other officers and I do hope you will treat your subordinates well as you have been treated well by your senior officers,” Bautista told the newly promoted officers.

He also emphasized the significance of their duties and responsibilities, which include protecting the country’s territory, enforcing maritime laws, conducting search and rescue operations, preserving and protecting the environment, and ensuring the welfare of the people.

Bautista tendered his resignation reportedly for health reasons. His replacement, Vivencio “Vince” Dizon, officially takes over after he steps down on Feb. 21. 

Dizon was presidential adviser on flagship programs and projects and president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority during the Duterte administration.

During the pandemic, he was the “testing czar” and deputy chief implementer of the national task force against COVID-19.

