Acts of service is Filipinos' top love language â€” survey

Acts of service is Filipinos' top love language — survey

A vendor arranges flowers at a flower market in Manila on February 14, 2024, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty-seven percent of adult Filipinos express their love through acts of service, making it the most prevalent of the five love languages, according to a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The survey, conducted from Dec. 12 to 18, 2024, reveals that actions like cooking a meal, running errands, or helping with chores resonate most strongly as expressions of love.

Following acts of service are words of affirmation and quality time, both chosen by 51% of respondents. Giving gifts was cited by 33%, while physical touch was preferred by 29%.

This preference for acts of service is reflected in Filipinos' Valentine's Day wishes. "Love and companionship" topped the list at 19%, surpassing money (10%), which was the most desired gift last year.

For Valentine's Day, both men and women most commonly desired love and companionship, with 20% of men and 17% of women choosing it.

Men’s other top choices were heartfelt gifts (9%) and flowers (8%), while women also preferred money (15%) and flowers (12%).

Despite these findings, the survey also revealed a record low of 46% of Filipinos who are "very happy" with their love life—a 12-point drop from 58% in December 2023 and the lowest percentage in 20 years.

Thirty-six percent said they "could be happier," while 18% reported having "no love life."

The decline in relationship happiness was observed among both men and women across all civil statuses, with the most significant drop seen among men in live-in relationships, according to the SWS.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,160 adults nationwide.