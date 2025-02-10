^

Celebrities in your campaign? Comelec is watching

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 5:12pm
Under a canopy of banners and posters of local candidates, a Manila police SWAT team secures a street during an anti-drug operation in the San Miguel district of Manila yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections will treat all celebrity and influencer endorsements as campaign expenses that candidates must declare in their reports or risk facing charges.

Chairperson George Garcia issued the reminder to election hopefuls on Monday, February 10, a day before the start of the campaign period.

Candidates' claims that endorsers are merely friends or supporters will not exempt them from having to declare these in their statements of contribution and expenditures (SOCE), which will be publicized for the first time this election cycle. 

"The only exception is if they are related by consanguinity up to the second degree – like grandparents or siblings," Garcia said in mixed English and Filipino in an interview with Radyo DZBB.

The new policy addresses a longstanding practice where some candidates have evaded spending limits by not declaring paid endorsements in their SOCE.  

"We will track these endorsements. We will know when someone has endorsed [a candidate] but it's not in their SOCE, and therefore we can file charges regarding this matter," Garcia said.

The Comelec announced this regulation in a resolution issued last week that sets rules for candidates' expenditures in the May national and local elections. 

No accreditation, but... Garcia additionally reminded candidates that while the poll body will not require influencers and celebrities to seek accreditation, it will actively monitor their endorsements and may coordinate with tax authorities. 

"Since we presume that they are paid, the [Bureau of Internal Revenue] will look into it. So if according to Comelec, there is a presumption that you are paid — [the question is,] did you pay income tax?" Garcia said. 

Garcia added that he hopes candidates or parties competing against each other will track each other's endorsements.

Public urged to audit candidates 

With the Comelec publishing SOCEs online for the first time this year, Garcia said the public should help the poll body scrutinize candidates' campaign expenditures.

"We will publish all SOCEs of all candidates on our website, just like our certificates of candidacy. This is so our countrymen can know who gave contributions and how these were spent," he said.

The poll body will also examine if campaign donors were legally allowed to make contributions and if taxes were paid on unused funds. "If there are remaining funds – did they pay income tax on what was left? And were those who gave donations legally allowed to donate to a campaign?" Garcia added.

Advertisement spending limits 

The Comelec chairperson also reminded candidates of their spending limits for advertisements during the campaign period.

Garcia said candidates with political parties are limited to P3 per registered voter, while independent candidates and political parties, including party-lists, can spend up to P5 per voter.
 

