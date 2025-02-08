^

Bongbong Marcos’ admin slate won’t drop sister Imee

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 6:00pm
Bongbong Marcosâ€™ admin slate wonâ€™t drop sister Imee
In this October 16 photo, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accompanies his sister Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos in filing her certificate of candidacy for senator in the 2019 midterm elections.
The STAR / Krizjohn Rosales, file

MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Sen. Imee Marcos will remain in the senatorial slate of her brother, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., according to the alliance’s campaign manager, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco.

Imee has distanced herself from her brother’s slate for the midterm elections, which has dubbed itself as the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas (Alliance for the new Philippines). She reasoned that she wanted to remain independent. 

“Definitely no plans to replace Senator Imee. Definitely. That’s 100%. She’s part of the Alyansa candidates,” Tiangco said in a meeting with reporters on Saturday, February 8. 

When asked if Imee Marcos will appear in any campaign rallies with the administration slate, Tiangco said she has not declined.

“Abangan nalang para mas excited kayo (Let's just watch out for it so you can stay excited),” Tiangco said. 

More than distancing herself from her brother, Imee has also been friendly with Vice President Sara Duterte.

Duterte’s relationship with Bongbong Marcos infamously deteriorated in 2024 after a series of insults escalated into a death threat against the president and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Bongbong and the candidates under his slate are set to launch their campaign in his bailiwick, Ilocos Norte, on February 11.

The president is expected to attend around 21 campaign rallies throughout the campaign period.

BONGBONG MARCOS

IMEE MARCOS
