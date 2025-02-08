PDP-Laban to voters: Elect senators who will stand with VP Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has urged Filipinos to elect Senate candidates who will support Vice President Sara Duterte in the impeachment trial.

In a statement on February 6, PDP-Laban said the Senate’s composition will determine whether Duterte is convicted or acquitted, calling on voters to choose wisely.



"As the election draws near, PDP-Laban urges all Filipino voters to choose wisely who they will vote for, especially in the Senate where the fate of VP Sara will be decided," the party said.



"At the end of the day, impeachment is a numbers game and the more allies she has in the Senate, the better for our country," it added.



The party, which is chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte, said the impeachment was meant to weaken the vice president's chances of running for president in 2028.



According to them, the impeachment is also being used to cover up major national controversies that have sparked public outrage.



The PDP-Laban made the appeal after the House of Representatives impeached Duterte, a move described by the party as “railroaded” and politically motivated.



"It is the clearest manifestation of dirty politics in the country, an affront to the sovereign will of the Filipino people, and reckless abuse of power," the party said.



Duterte was impeached on February 5 after 215 lawmakers in the House of Representatives backed the fourth impeachment complaint against her, just hours before Congress adjourned for the campaign season.



She was impeached for "violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes.”



Accusations include an alleged plot to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.



With the Senate set to convene as an impeachment court, the results of the midterm elections could determine the vice president's political future—including her potential 2028 presidential bid, which she recently said she was “seriously considering.”



If convicted in the Senate trial, the vice president would be barred from running for future public office.