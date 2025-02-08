^

Headlines

PDP-Laban to voters: Elect senators who will stand with VP Sara Duterte

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
February 8, 2025 | 5:31pm
PDP-Laban to voters: Elect senators who will stand with VP Sara Duterte
Vice President Sara Duterte speaks to her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, during a hearing of the House quad committee, Nov. 14, 2024. This is the elder Duterte's first time facing the panel, while the vice president was there to watch the proceedings.
House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has urged Filipinos to elect Senate candidates who will support Vice President Sara Duterte in the impeachment trial.

In a statement on February 6, PDP-Laban said the Senate’s composition will determine whether Duterte is convicted or acquitted, calling on voters to choose wisely.

"As the election draws near, PDP-Laban urges all Filipino voters to choose wisely who they will vote for, especially in the Senate where the fate of VP Sara will be decided," the party said.

"At the end of the day, impeachment is a numbers game and the more allies she has in the Senate, the better for our country," it added.

The party, which is chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte, said the impeachment was meant to weaken the vice president's chances of running for president in 2028.

According to them, the impeachment is also being used to cover up major national controversies that have sparked public outrage.

The PDP-Laban made the appeal after the House of Representatives impeached Duterte, a move described by the party as “railroaded” and politically motivated.

"It is the clearest manifestation of dirty politics in the country, an affront to the sovereign will of the Filipino people, and reckless abuse of power," the party said.

Duterte was impeached on February 5 after 215 lawmakers in the House of Representatives backed the fourth impeachment complaint against her, just hours before Congress adjourned for the campaign season.

She was impeached for "violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes.”

Accusations include an alleged plot to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

With the Senate set to convene as an impeachment court, the results of the midterm elections could determine the vice president's political future—including her potential 2028 presidential bid, which she recently said she was “seriously considering.”

If convicted in the Senate trial, the vice president would be barred from running for future public office.

SARA DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Special session can&rsquo;t be called for impeach trial &ndash; Carpio

Special session can’t be called for impeach trial – Carpio

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
President Marcos cannot call a special session of the Senate for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte as such...
Headlines
fbtw
Impeached VP Sara won&rsquo;t resign

Impeached VP Sara won’t resign

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Resigning ahead of her impeachment trial is out of the question for Vice President Sara Duterte, who revealed that her legal...
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed pump adjustments seen next week

Mixed pump adjustments seen next week

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
Pump prices of petroleum products are poised to experience another round of mixed adjustments next week, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;God save the Philippines from Duterte 2.0&rsquo;

‘God save the Philippines from Duterte 2.0’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Reacting to Vice President Sara Duterte’s repeatedly saying “God save the Philippines,” militant members...
Headlines
fbtw
CCG ship spotted anew off Zambales coast

CCG ship spotted anew off Zambales coast

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A China Coast Guard (CCG) patrol ship was spotted anew sailing within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ),...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How will VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s impeachment hinge on the 2025 elections?

How will VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment hinge on the 2025 elections?

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been historically impeached by the House of Representatives and now it is up to the Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec launches Kontra Bigay vs vote buying

Comelec launches Kontra Bigay vs vote buying

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday urged Filipino voters not to accept money from political candidates engaged in vote...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DA chief criticizes decision to import onions

Ex-DA chief criticizes decision to import onions

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Former agriculture secretary Leonardo Montemayor on Friday criticized the Department of Agriculture’s decision to import...
Headlines
fbtw
Not business as usual in green push &ndash; climate agency

Not business as usual in green push – climate agency

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
It cannot be business as usual as the Philippines targets 75 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, according to Climate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with