PNP chief Marbilâ€™s term extended by 4 months

PNP chief Marbil’s term extended by 4 months

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 9:13am
Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief PGen. Rommel Marbil on September 6, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The term of sitting Philippine National Police Chief (PNP) Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has been extended by four months, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Thursday, February 6. 

On February 7, Marbil will turn 56 years old, which is the compulsory age of retirement in the PNP. 

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has extended the term of Philippine National Police Chief P/Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil by four months, effective February 7, 2025, his retirement day,” the PCO said in a statement. 

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed a memorandum dated on February 4 stating that the president has approved the extension. The memorandum was addressed to Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla. 

Marbil assumed the post of PNP chief in April 2024. He is the third PNP chief under the term of Marcos. 

He is the 30th PNP chief in the country’s history. 

Prior to assuming the position of PNP chief, Marbil headed the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership, and served as the regional director of Police Regional Office 8. He was also the director of the Highway Patrol Group.     

Marcos previously stated that he was considering extending the term of Marbil, citing the need for police stability during election season. 

“There is argument that it would not be good for stability, especially to change the chief PNP in the middle of a campaign period and then approaching the elections,” Marcos said in January.  

