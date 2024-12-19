18th UP President 'Dodong' Nemenzo passes away at 89

Former University of the Philippines' President Francisco "Dodong" Nimenzo at an event held at the UP Diliman on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — At 89 years old, renowned political scientist Francisco “Dodong” Nemenzo, passed away on Thursday, December 19.

Hi family announced on Thursday the passing of Nemenzo, the 18th University of the Philippines' (UP) president, who served from 1999 to 2005. He was born on Feb. 9, 1935, in Cebu City.

Nemenzo also served as UP’s faculty regent, chancellor at UP Visayas and dean at UP Diliman College of Arts and Sciences.

“Dodong lived a life rich in thought, action, and impact. … [He] was a distinguished political scientist and Marxist scholar, known for his fearless views on Philippine society, politics, and international affairs,” Nemenzo’s grandson Miguel Hernandez said in a Facebook post.

Nemenzo dedicated his life to the state university, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration before pursuing a doctorate in political science at the University of Manchester in England.

While in England, the Philippine Social Science Council said he was a member of a Communist club, reflecting his strong belief in Marxist philosophy, economics and politics.

After earning his degrees, Nemenzo began his career at UP as a research assistant, eventually becoming a professor of political science.

After surviving imprisonment for his active resistance advocating social justice and reform during Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s Martial Law, Nemenzo continued his service to the state university.

UP described his leadership as "visionary," emphasizing his belief that the university president should be an "academic leader," not a businessman.

“His administration prioritized upgrading UP’s infrastructure, acquiring new equipment, improving libraries and laboratories, and promoting the use of technology, including computers and internet connectivity across campuses,” UP said in a statement.

Nemenzo was also credited with expanding the UPCAT testing centers and institutionalizing the use of the woven UP Sablay in place of traditional togas during graduation ceremonies.

Another outcome of his leadership was the Revitalized General Education Program, which gave UP students the freedom to choose their own general education courses.

Nemenzo had three children, Professor Fidel Nemenzo, UP Diliman’s chancellor from 2020 to 2023, doctor Leonid Nemenzo and Lian Nemenzo-Hernandez. He has six grandchildren, including Miguel, and two great-grandchildren.

Hernandez announced that a memorial service will be held for his grandfather’s family, friends and comrades.