DOH warns of health risks after Kanlaon eruption, outlines response measures

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 1:18pm
DOH warns of health risks after Kanlaon eruption, outlines response measures
Kanlaon Volcano erupts explosively, generating a 3,000-meter plume on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. The event was captured by Phivolcs' IP and camera monitors.
Phivolcs via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Following the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental on Monday, December 9, the Department of Health (DOH) issued a warning about potential health risks from ashfall and the release of hazardous volcanic gases and rocks

In a statement on Tuesday, December 10, the DOH cautioned that volcanic ash could irritate the respiratory tract and lead to respiratory illnesses.

Individuals with pre-existing conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are particularly at risk from inhaling ash particles.

Exposure may also cause eye irritation, with symptoms including redness, itching and pain.

The DOH added that when volcanic ash and particles contaminate water sources, they increase the risk of waterborne diseases.

Prevention. In response to these health risks, the DOH has instructed Centers for Health Development (CHD) in areas affected by Kanlaon Volcano's eruption to supply the following:

  • N95 masks
  • eye protection or goggles
  • water purification tablets or filters
  • medicines
  • hand sanitizers and antiseptic wipes

They were also told to vigilantly monitor the hazards and prepare for potential disruptions.

Coordinating with local government units, regional CHDs were directed to implement a "cluster approach" to emergency services, ensuring access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and adequate support for residents’ nutrition and mental health.

The DOH also reminded hospitals and health facilities to prioritize the treatment of pregnant women in their third trimester or nearing labor, as they are among the most vulnerable to complications.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged the public to stay updated on warnings and precautionary measures from PAGASA, Phivolcs, and local government units in relation to Kanlaon Volcano’s activity. 

"Our immediate concerns are ash fall and potential lahar should the pyroclastic density currents encounter water," he added. 

Herbosa also said that households should stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed, especially during ashfall events. 

In case N95 masks are unavailable, medical masks or folded clothes may be used as an alternative to protect oneself from inhalation of volcanic particles. 

Other DOH reminders include avoiding ash-contaminated water, frequent handwashing, cleaning exposed fruits and vegetables, and seeking immediate medical attention.

Affected areas

Phivolcs said on Tuesday that the following cities and barangays in various provinces were affected by ashfall and sulfur dioxide emissions:

List of areas affected by Kanlaon Volcano's ashfall and sulfur dioxide emissions.
Phivolcs via Facebook

Meanwhile, pyroclastic density currents — a hazardous mixture of hot volcanic gas, ash, and fragmented rock — impacted the following areas:

List of areas affected by pyroclastic density currents from Kanlaon Volcano's eruption.
Phivolcs via Facebook

Phivolcs raised Kanlaon Volcano’s status to Alert Level 3, otherwise known as magmatic unrest, after the explosive eruption, warning of life-threatening volcanic hazards.

These hazards include pyroclastic flow, ballistic projectiles, ashfall, lava flows and rockfalls. Weather conditions may also generate lahar and sediment-laden streamflows. 

Communities residing within the volcano’s six-kilometer radius were told to evacuate due to these dangers.

