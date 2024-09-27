DepEd eyes animation for basic education

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is eyeing a partnership entailing the use of animation in the delivery of lessons under the basic education curriculum.

“Education Secretary Sonny Angara met with the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (ACPI) today to discuss possible partnerships to enhance learning delivery through animation in basic education,” the DepEd said in a statement yesterday.

During the meeting, ACPI officials pointed out that exposure to animation can help enhance the engagement, retention and creativity of learners and adults.

“Sec. Angara welcomed ACPI’s insights and recommendations in basic education to help DepEd in the content development of learning materials and strengthening animation in the Arts and Design track in Senior High School,” the DepEd said.

In a separate meeting, Angara discussed with the executive team of LABX Asia a possible partnership for the provision of free health care program to public school children, teachers and school personnel in rural areas.

“Secretary Angara mentioned the importance of the health program in remote areas, particularly in island and mountain schools, to avoid learning disruption due to health issues,” the DepEd said in a statement.

The LABX is an accredited primary care provider network administrator and Life Konsulta service provider of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., offering comprehensive primary care through its hybrid health care platform.