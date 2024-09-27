^

Headlines

DepEd eyes animation for basic education

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
September 27, 2024 | 12:00am
DepEd eyes animation for basic education
This file photo shows the Department of Education.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is eyeing a partnership entailing the use of animation in the delivery of lessons under the basic education curriculum.

“Education Secretary Sonny Angara met with the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (ACPI) today to discuss possible partnerships to enhance learning delivery through animation in basic education,” the DepEd said in a statement yesterday.

During the meeting, ACPI officials pointed out that exposure to animation can help enhance the engagement, retention and creativity of learners and adults.

“Sec. Angara welcomed ACPI’s insights and recommendations in basic education to help DepEd in the content development of learning materials and strengthening animation in the Arts and Design track in Senior High School,” the DepEd said.

In a separate meeting, Angara discussed with the executive team of LABX Asia a possible partnership for the provision of free health care program to public school children, teachers and school personnel in rural areas.

“Secretary Angara mentioned the importance of the health program in remote areas, particularly in island and mountain schools, to avoid learning disruption due to health issues,” the DepEd said in a statement.

The LABX is an accredited primary care provider network administrator and Life Konsulta service provider of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., offering comprehensive primary care through its hybrid health care platform.

vuukle comment

DEPED
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House passes budget bill, keeps P1.3 billion cut for OVP

House passes budget bill, keeps P1.3 billion cut for OVP

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
After two weeks of plenary debates, the House of Representatives terminated last night budget deliberations of agencies, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes
play

Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A former Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary said on Wednesday, September 25, that she and other employees had...
Headlines
fbtw
Unprogrammed funds on the rise: Questions that hound the 2024 budget

Unprogrammed funds on the rise: Questions that hound the 2024 budget

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
For the 2024 budget, Congress added P449.5 billion of unprogrammed funds to the executive branch’s request of P281,908,056,000,...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P36.45 billion for gov't salary increases

DBM releases P36.45 billion for gov't salary increases

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released P36.450 billion to implement the government’s wage hike for...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Coast Guard said on Sunday, September 22, the Chinese nationals were intercepted aboard the M/V Sangko Uno and were found...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one &lsquo;handler&rsquo; z

Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one ‘handler’ z

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed Sen. Risa Hontiveros, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyes animation for basic education

DepEd eyes animation for basic education

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education is eyeing a partnership entailing the use of animation in the delivery of lessons under the basic...
Headlines
fbtw
Pasig, Carmona cities cited for urban health

Pasig, Carmona cities cited for urban health

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Two cities in the Philippines were among those given recognition by the World Health Organization for outstanding contributions...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT hails measure providing VAT refund for foreign tourists

DOT hails measure providing VAT refund for foreign tourists

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Refunding the value-added tax already charged to foreign tourists visiting the Philippines would help improve the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with