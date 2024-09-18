^

Media security task force chief steps down from post

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 1:18pm
Media security task force chief steps down from post
This photo shows a picture of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remull and PTFoMs Executive Director Paul Gutierrez on August 14, 2024.
Department of Justice / Released via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The tenure of Presidential Task Force on Media Security Executive Director Paul Gutierrez has ended.

This has been confirmed by Gutierrez in a statement to the members of the press on Wednesday, September 18.

Gutierrez thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other officials for their “full support” in addressing and bringing justice to the killings of the members of the media. 

Prior to his statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin informed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the co-chair of the task force, regarding the end of Gutierrez’s tenure. 

The task force was made in 2016 through Administrative Order No. 1 to protect media workers from violence.

Despite the existence of the task force, several watchdogs and rights groups still recorded attacks and killings of media workers, tagging the Philippines as one of the most dangerous countries for media workers. 

During Gutierrez’s tenure, the task force pursued the case of slain environmental broadcaster Gerry Ortega, which resulted to the surrender of the alleged mastemind behind the killing, former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes. 

The task force also made an agreement with the Public Attorney’s Office for indigent media workers to be provided with free legal assistance concering work-related problems. — with reports from the STAR/ Alexis Romero

HUMAN RIGHTS

MEDIA KILLINGS

PRESIDENTIAL TASK FORCE ON MEDIA SECURITY

PRESS FREEDOM
