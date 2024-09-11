Quiboloy to remain in PNP custody amid transfer order

Apollo Quiboloy (C, in orange), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, is presented to the media while Philippine National Police chief Rommel Marbil (front) looks on during a press conference at the national police headquarters in Manila on September 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Accused human trafficker and sex offender pastor Apollo Quiboloy, along with his four co-accused, will remain at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center despite a court order for their transfer to other detention facilities in Quezon City.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 106, in a commitment order dated September 9, directed the PNP to transfer Quiboloy and one of his co-accused, Cresente Canada, to the New Quezon City Jail in Barangay Bagong Silangan and the other three – namely Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemanes – to the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory in Camp Karingal.

The court in Quezon City is in charge of the bailable child abuse raps against Quiboloy, which was transferred from a Davao City court.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said they also received an order from the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 for the continuous detention of Quiboloy and his co-accused at the PNP detention facility for high-risk persons.

Quiboloy and the others are facing non-bailable cases of qualified human trafficking before the Pasig court.

Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will formally inform the Quezon City court of the Pasig RTC instruction to the PNP to keep its custody of Quiboloy and the others.

“We don’t want to run the risk of moving them to QC where they can post bail and the PNP is out of control. We really have to harmonize the orders,” she said.

Fajardo said they would coordinate with the two courts which have scheduled the arraignment of Quiboloy and his co-accused on Wednesday morning. — Emmanuel Tupas, Jose Rodel Clapano, Romina Cabrera, Michael Punongbayan