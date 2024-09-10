Posting bail not urgent for Alice Guo — lawyer

Alice Leal Guo (L), former mayor of Bamban in Philippines' Tarlac province, arrives to attend a hearing at the Senate in Manila over accusations of human trafficking and links to Chinese organised crime, on September 9, 2024. Alice Leal Guo was initially arrested in Indonesia on September 3, having been on the run since she was linked to a Chinese-run online gambling centre where hundreds of people were forced to run scams or risk torture.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is set to post bail but her legal counsel, Stephen David, said it is not a priority at the moment.

The lawyer said that even if Guo posts bail, she would still be detained in the Senate.

“May plano siya mag-bail. Siyempre paano siya makakalaya kung 'di siya mag-bail? But we have to synchronize that,” David said in an ambush interview on Monday,

(She plans to post bail. Of course, how will she be free if she does not post bail? But we have to synchronize that.)

The Senate has an outstanding warrant of arrest for Guo since July due to her failure to attend multiple hearings regarding her alleged ties to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO). It was the same warrant that Philippine authorities brought to Indonesia to arrest Guo when she fled the country.

“Right now, the necessity of posting bail is not so urgent. Because she will still remain in jail,” David said in a mix of English and Filipino.

David said the Guo camp will post bail once the Senate’s warrant and consequent detention are resolved, as this will simplify the process.

The former Bamban mayor remained tight-lipped for many of the senators’ questions to her, testing their patience. Guo cited her right to self-incrimination, explaining that answering some questions could be used against her in court.

David reiterated that Guo is a resource person for a legislative inquiry.

“My advice is for her to tell the truth. I am always consistent on that advice. And she really wants to tell the truth. And the problem is, the dilemma is, she is now facing string of cases. So I hope you understand that no person in his sane mind will testify against himself, against him or herself,” David said.

Jurisdiction issues

The Senate initially had the sole right to detain Guo but a Capas, Tarlac court suddenly issued an arrest warrant on the same day that the former mayor was set to return to the Philippines. Capas shares the same regional trial court (RTC) as Bamban.

This created a complication over where Guo should be detained.

During the continuation of the Senate’s inquiry into Guo’s escape from Philippine authorities, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino raised the issue of jurisdiction in the graft case filed against the former mayor.

Tolentino said that the case should be filed in a separate RTC than that of Bamban, where Guo could have influence over the case.

However, David said the courts should take the case.

“With respect to the custody of criminal cases, courts will always have priority over any legislative inquiry,” the lawyer said.

David told reporters that they will follow the legal process wherever it is filed.