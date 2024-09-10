^

Headlines

Posting bail not urgent for Alice Guo — lawyer

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 10:45am
Posting bail not urgent for Alice Guo â�� lawyer
Alice Leal Guo (L), former mayor of Bamban in Philippines' Tarlac province, arrives to attend a hearing at the Senate in Manila over accusations of human trafficking and links to Chinese organised crime, on September 9, 2024. Alice Leal Guo was initially arrested in Indonesia on September 3, having been on the run since she was linked to a Chinese-run online gambling centre where hundreds of people were forced to run scams or risk torture.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is set to post bail but her legal counsel, Stephen David, said it is not a priority at the moment.

The lawyer said that even if Guo posts bail, she would still be detained in the Senate.

“May plano siya mag-bail. Siyempre paano siya makakalaya kung 'di siya mag-bail? But we have to synchronize that,” David said in an ambush interview on Monday,

(She plans to post bail. Of course, how will she be free if she does not post bail? But we have to synchronize that.) 

The Senate has an outstanding warrant of arrest for Guo since July due to her failure to attend multiple hearings regarding her alleged ties to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO). It was the same warrant that Philippine authorities brought to Indonesia to arrest Guo when she fled the country. 

“Right now, the necessity of posting bail is not so urgent. Because she will still remain in jail,” David said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

David said the Guo camp will post bail once the Senate’s warrant and consequent detention are resolved, as this will simplify the process.

The former Bamban mayor remained tight-lipped for many of the senators’ questions to her, testing their patience. Guo cited her right to self-incrimination, explaining that answering some questions could be used against her in court.

David reiterated that Guo is a resource person for a legislative inquiry. 

“My advice is for her to tell the truth. I am always consistent on that advice. And she really wants to tell the truth. And the problem is, the dilemma is, she is now facing string of cases. So I hope you understand that no person in his sane mind will testify against himself, against him or herself,” David said. 

Jurisdiction issues 

The Senate initially had the sole right to detain Guo but a Capas, Tarlac court suddenly issued an arrest warrant on the same day that the former mayor was set to return to the Philippines. Capas shares the same regional trial court (RTC) as Bamban. 

This created a complication over where Guo should be detained. 

During the continuation of the Senate’s inquiry into Guo’s escape from Philippine authorities, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino raised the issue of jurisdiction in the graft case filed against the former mayor. 

Tolentino said that the case should be filed in a separate RTC than that of Bamban, where Guo could have influence over the case. 

However, David said the courts should take the case. 

“With respect to the custody of criminal cases, courts will always have priority over any legislative inquiry,” the lawyer said.  

David told reporters that they will follow the legal process wherever it is filed. 

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

STEPHEN DAVID
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy yielding: Talks with ISAFP, PNP, but not Duterte

Quiboloy yielding: Talks with ISAFP, PNP, but not Duterte

By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
It took a week of non-stop negotiations with the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a few trusted...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Quiboloy's supporters file criminal raps vs Abalos, PNP execs

Duterte, Quiboloy's supporters file criminal raps vs Abalos, PNP execs

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte and some supporters of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy filed criminal charges against Interior...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Pastor hid in KOJC bible school before surrender&rsquo;

‘Pastor hid in KOJC bible school before surrender’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
It was in a “bible school” at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound where alleged sexual abuser and human trafficker...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte cries foul vs 'spoiled brat' tag

Sara Duterte cries foul vs 'spoiled brat' tag

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, September 9, defended her stonewalling of the the House appropriations committee's...
Headlines
fbtw
BI chief sacked over Guo escape

BI chief sacked over Guo escape

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Following the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, the first head to roll is that of immigration commissioner Norman...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Kwentong kutsero&rsquo;: Abalos laughs off Quiboloy&rsquo;s alleged surrender

‘Kwentong kutsero’: Abalos laughs off Quiboloy’s alleged surrender

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos dismissed the claim made by the lawyers of accused sex offender and human trafficker Apollo...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: 2nd House hearing on Office of the Vice President's 2025 budget

LIVE: 2nd House hearing on Office of the Vice President's 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo cited in contempt for evasive testimony

Guo cited in contempt for evasive testimony

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
For the second time, the Senate cited dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo in contempt, this time for refusing to confirm her...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines trial first for Quiboloy before extradition&rsquo;

‘Philippines trial first for Quiboloy before extradition’

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
There is no request from the US for the extradition of Apollo Quiboloy, but even if one were to be sent, the alleged sex abuser...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with