‘Philippines trial first for Quiboloy before extradition’

Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy (left) and his co-accused in a sexual abuse complaint are presented by PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos at Camp Crame yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — There is no request from the US for the extradition of Apollo Quiboloy, but even if one were to be sent, the alleged sex abuser and human trafficker and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) would be made to undergo trial first in the Philippines before such request can be granted, President Marcos said yesterday.

“The extradition request is not yet there,” Marcos told reporters in Taguig City, adding that Quiboloy would first have to deal with several criminal complaints he is facing in the Philippines.

Quiboloy is on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s wanted list for sex trafficking, fraud and money laundering.

“We will have to look at that,” Marcos said, referring to a US request for extradition. “But for the moment, we are not looking at extradition. What we are looking at are the cases and complaints filed in the Philippines and he needs to face them first,” he said.

“What has been done is that we have implemented and enforced an arrest warrant that was issued by the court. And therefore it is now in the court’s hands, it is no longer in the executive,” the President said.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also said Quiboloy “may have to face the music here” even if the US can be expected to file a request for the religious leader’s extradition.

“He made it very difficult for the police to find him, he also caused suffering to the country. He should be tried here,” Remulla said in Filipino.

He added he would instruct prosecutors to prepare all the evidence against the controversial religious sect leader and his co-accused so they could ask for a continuous trial.

But he would discuss tomorrow with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin a possible US request for Quiboloy’s extradition.

In a separate statement, the Department of Justice said Quiboloy would be tried first in the Philippines and if convicted, would be made to serve his sentence in the country before getting extradited on US request. Quiboloy is detained at the PNP Custodial Facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Quiboloy is facing charges for violation of Section 5(b) and Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

He is also facing a non-bailable qualified human trafficking charge under Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208, as amended, before a Pasig City court.

No choice

Meanwhile, Marcos belied the claim of Quiboloy’s camp that he surrendered and was not arrested.

“That’s not what happened. What did happen was he had to surrender because he had no choice as police were closing in on him,” Marcos said.

“I am thinking he would not have surfaced if we did not really pursue him,” he added.

“To his credit, he said his followers were ready to die for him and he did not want it to happen. So to his credit... he was still displaying a modicum of leadership to his followers,” he said.

Marcos said he was glad that the manhunt for Quiboloy was over.

While Quiboloy’s rights would be respected, he would not receive any special treatment, the President added.

“It is really with some relief that I can say that at least this part, this phase of that operation, is now over. And we now leave Mr. Quiboloy to the judiciary, to the judicial system.”

Quiboloy’s lawyers Israelito Torreon and Ferdinand Topacio insisted their client surrendered.

“This is to inform the Filipino people that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy decided to surrender to the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines because he does not want the lawless violence to continue to happen in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound and he could not bear to witness a second longer the sufferings that his flock was experiencing for many days,” Torreon said.

He said Quiboloy decided to make “the ultimate sacrifice” by surrendering himself to the PNP and AFP even if he has the right to await the result of further legal action by his lawyers.

Topacio, for his part, said that Quiboloy voluntarily surrendered to the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces.

“He was not arrested, especially not by the Philippine National Police under the DILG. Therefore, it is epal to the highest level for Secretary Abalos to be seemingly taking credit for the non-existent arrest,” Topacio said, referring to Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

‘Kwentong kutsero’

But Abalos laughed off the claim of Quiboloy’s lawyers, calling it ridiculous.

“You were already outside the KOJC compound and you would again enter just to surrender? That’s kwentong kutsero (tall tale),” he said at a briefing yesterday.

“He was arrested inside (the KOJC). (Police) went inside and when they (arresting officers and Quiboloy) were about to leave, the police were ordered to allow them to pass so that they could get out. That’s what happened. They (Quiboloy’s followers) were just laying the basis that he surrendered. Just as what I already said, it was purely kwentong kutsero. We should not believe this,” Abalos said.

At the same time, Abalos warned that criminal charges would be filed against those who delayed the arrest of Quiboloy.

“Let me remind you of PD 1829 on the obstruction of justice. Any person knowingly, willfully obstructs, impedes or frustrates or delays the apprehension of suspects and the investigation and prosecution of a criminal, harboring, concealing or facilitating the escape and giving false and fabricated information to mislead or prevent the law enforcement agencies from apprehending offender,” Abalos said.

He also said he would look into reports that mughshots of Quiboloy were blurred. “I will look into it. I was not aware that his mugshots were blurred,” Abalos said in an interview with The STAR.

Reps. Joel Chua of Manila’s third district and Raul Angelo Bongalon of Ako Bicol party-list said former president Rodrigo Duterte can be sued for harboring a fugitive and for obstruction of justice.

“Duterte, serving as the administrator of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound where Quiboloy was apprehended, cannot simply distance himself from this troubling situation,” Chua, chairman of the House committee on good government and public accountability, said.

“His (Duterte’s) role within the KOJC compound places him at the center of this unfolding scandal, and the public deserves clear answers about his involvement,” Chua added, noting that Quiboloy’s own TV network Sonshine Media Network International designated Duterte as “caretaker.”

“The former president can – I think – fit in the definition of an accomplice,” Bongalon pointed out.

“Being a lawyer also means being an officer of the court,” he said of the former president. “Simply put, he should not be one who should be instrumental in the violation of the country’s laws.”

Probe on Sara, Bato?

He hinted that Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara, along with their close friend Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, may also be investigated, and even charged, for obstruction of justice for trying to divert policemen’s attention from serving the arrest warrant against Quiboloy.

“Let us remember that the VP herself declared that the good pastor has already left the country. And now with Quiboloy’s arrest, what does that make of her? Did she or did she not protect him and obstruct the administration of justice by diverting police’s attention?” Bongalon asked.

“No false god is above the law,” said House Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre, as he urged authorities to make sure Quiboloy is made to account for his alleged transgressions.

“These are very serious charges that, if proven, can’t go unpunished unless we live in a society devoid of rules and respect. No man is above the law, and no false god is above the law,” said Acidre, referring to the cases of sexual and human trafficking against the KOJC founder and leader.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines president Kidapawan Bishop Colin Jose Bagaforo said that while they commend the PNP and the AFP for Quiboloy’s arrest, he said he hoped there was no secret agreement with the religious leader.

“We hope there were no under-the-table deals, particularly with the Department of the Interior and Local Government. Transparency is essential, and the process must remain uncompromised.” — Daphne Galvez, Bella Cariaso, Delon Porcalla, Evelyn Macairan