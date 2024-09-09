Alice Guo says she escaped Philippines through yacht

Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo or Guo Hua Ping appears before Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality. Guo arrived at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Monday morning, September 9, 2024 to attend the scheduled hearing on alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud operation at the Clark Freeport Zone.

MANILA, Philippines — The “white boat” that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her cohorts escaped the Philippines appears to be a yacht.

Alice’s reported sister, Shiela Guo, previously said that they were able to escape through a “white boat”, but said that it could have been a fishing boat. However, she was not able to give more concrete details about the ship.

Alice in a Senate hearing on Monday, September 9, however, said that they were able to escape through a yacht.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the chair of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, asked Alice who owned this yacht.

“Hindi ko po talaga alam (I do not know),” Alice said.

“That is impossible!” Hontiveros exclaimed.

Alice later shared the name of the person who facilitated their escape through the yacht by writing it down on paper and having the senators read it.

Upon reading the name, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said that the person is currently in Taiwan, based on the information his office has. Estrada also said that this person also has five passports.

According to Alice’s statement in the hearing, they left through a port in Metro Manila, but she could not name which one. From the yacht, Alice shared that they transferred to a large boat.

While in the large boat, Alice could not say how many days they traveled exactly. She claimed that she, Shiela and Wesley Guo were the only ones on the boat.

A foreign woman, whom Alice could not name, took their phones while they were on the boat. The three Guos transferred boats again, this time to a smaller one.

Alice, like her sister Shiela, appears to have three kinds of default answers to the ongoing Senate hearing — either she does not remember, she cannot say anything due to an ongoing case, or that she is fearful for her life.