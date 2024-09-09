Alice Guo cited in contempt anew

Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo or Guo Hua Ping appears before Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality on Sept. 9, 2024. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo was once again cited in contempt in the Senate.

On Monday, September 9, Guo made her first appearance in three months.

Senators were eager to question Guo but they were again met with refusal to answer.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the chair of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, simply asked Guo to confirm if she was Guo Hua Ping.

To which, Guo simply answered in Filipino: "I am Alice Guo." Senators fumed at the answer.

The National Bureau of Investigation has already confirmed that Guo's fingerprints matched with Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

Hontiveros then moved to cite Guo in contempt, which was seconded by Sen. Joel Villanueva.

"I move to cite Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, in contempt of the Senate, for testifying falsely and evasively before this committee," Hontiveros said.

"You will remain in the custody of the Senate until the conclusion of this committee's inquiry or until you finally recognize the authority of this body and grant even a semblance of respect for the laws of this country," she added.

Hontiveros said that the Senate will work with any courts to make her detention happen.