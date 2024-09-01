^

Immigration intercepts 3 Malaysian Quiboloy-led KOJC members

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 2:41pm
Immigration intercepts 3 Malaysian Quiboloy-led KOJC members
This photo shows the three members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ who were intercepted at NAIA terminal 1.
Released / Bureau of Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — Three Malaysian nationals, alleged members of the “church” of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, were barred from entering the Philippines.

The passengers, identified as Jessica Lynn Henry, Mimielianna Annie Anak Leesoi and Andrijosebaul Anak Garra, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on the night of August 27 aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian nationals, all in their mid-20s, were part of a group of Filipinos who also claimed to be members of the preacher’s “church,” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). However, the Filipinos "abandoned" them when the group was referred for further immigration inspection.

“Our immigration officers discovered their intent to participate in anti-government demonstrations being staged by KOJC members who are protesting the ongoing manhunt for Pastor Quiboloy,” Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement.

During the interview, the Malaysian nationals claimed they were invited to Davao City by the KOJC but were unable to provide proof of financial capacity to support their stay and admitted they were unemployed.

One of the passengers revealed a screenshot containing various anti-government slogans, such as "BBM Resign," "Stop KOJC Injustices" and "AFP/PNP Protect the People."

When questioned about the screenshot, the passenger claimed she accidentally downloaded the slogans from her social media accounts.

The Bureau of Immigration has placed the three Malaysians on an immigration blacklist, effectively banning them from re-entering the Philippines.

What protest?

The protest referred to by the Malaysian nationals is the demonstration around the KOJC compound in Davao City, opposing the implementation of the arrest warrant against Quiboloy.

The preacher, who styles himself as the “Appointed Son of God,” has been at large for abuse and human trafficking charges since April 2024.

In response to the warrants issued by local courts, the Philippine National Police (PNP) last week conducted an operation to arrest the preacher. Local police from PNP Region XI entered the compound with 2,000 personnel, which KOJC supporters and Quiboloy allies called an “excessive use of force.”

The police did not find the preacher inside the 30-hectare compound of his “church.” However, they reported detecting multiple heartbeats through their equipment in a supposed bunker inside the KOJC compound, where they believe Quiboloy is hiding.

As of writing, local police continue to surround the KOJC compound in hopes of surfacing the preacher.

