No rights violations committed in KOJC raid — President Marcos

Police removed the speakers, platforms, and other makeshift equipment set up by the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) on August 26, 2024 to clear the road they had blockaded.

CEBU, Philippines — No human rights violations were committed during the police operations at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City, President Marcos said yesterday, as he accused critics of politicizing the enforcement of the arrest warrant against KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy.

Followers of Quiboloy, who has been charged with child and sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking, have slammed what they described as the excessive use of force in the implementation of the arrest warrant against their leader and has accused law enforcers of violating their rights.

According to the local police, which deployed about 2,000 personnel to enforce the arrest warrant, Quiboloy is likely hiding in an underground bunker up to 30 meters deep within the compound.

Speaking to reporters in Malacañang, Marcos disputed claims that the law enforcement operation at the KOJC compound was an overkill and had violated the rights of the group’s members.

“I don’t think so... The reason we did this was so that we could maintain the peace. The only way to maintain the peace is to make sure that the area is safe and is secure. And considering this is a 30-hectare compound, you really need a lot of personnel. You cannot do it with just a dozen police personnel,” the President said.

“You go to any human rights advocate, there’s nothing that we did (that violated human rights). All the police personnel who entered were not armed. Not one of them carried a gun. We did not use tear gas. We did not do anything like that. So what human rights violation?” he added.

Marcos said more KOJC members would have been hurt if fewer police personnel were sent to the compound.

“If it were fewer, more would have been hurt, more supporters of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ would have been hurt. Many policemen would be hurt because of the clashes. If many were deployed, the problem would be addressed immediately. So, that’s what we’ve done,” he said in Filipino.

“In the inspection of the 30 hectares alone, you would need a lot of personnel. So, I do not see, I think what they are talking about is political, that is not true,” the Chief Executive said.

Listen to another heartbeat

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa yesterday appealed to President Marcos “to listen also to a different sort of heartbeat” as the Philippine National Police (PNP) continues to occupy KOJC premises with the belief that the heartbeat detected by their ground penetrating radar was that of Quiboloy.

“In the midst of this cacophony of sounds, it is our hope that the voices and hearts of these Filipinos will not be drowned out,” dela Rosa said in a Senate privileged speech.

“The PNP continues to occupy KOJC premises as they detected heartbeat. To that we raise no objection. We are in no position to question these technological advancements,” dela Rosa said, as he questioned the continuous search of the PNP to enforce the warrant of arrest against Quiboloy.

“The only questions from the people of KOJC are why is it necessary to deploy more than 2,000 policemen from different regions to arrest six people who are members of the KOJC?” dela Rosa added.

“Is it necessary for the implementation of the warrant, for our policemen to camp inside and outside the KOJC compound?” he asked.

Dela Rosa also criticized the number of deployed police officers. As a former PNP chief, he said he had not encountered an operation to implement a warrant of arrest that needed to deploy forces of close to 2,000 people.

Respect the law

Ozamiz Archbishop Martin Jumoad yesterday appealed to Quiboloy to surrender and to prove his innocence in court.

In an interview over the Church-run Radio Veritas, Jumoad made the appeal amid the continuing stand-off between the PNP and the supporters of Quiboloy.

“Pastor Quiboloy must surrender now for the sake of his people and to stop more loss of lives and damages of property. If he is innocent, there is a court,” Jumoad said. “Rule of law must prevail and must be respected and obeyed.”

At least 18 people were arrested by the police when KOJC members put up a barricade along the road in front of the KOJC compound.

The police have been searching for Quiboloy, who they believe is hiding in an underground bunker inside the 30-hectare compound. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Evelyn Macairan