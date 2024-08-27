‘Be heroes in your own way, defend our sovereignty’

Photo shows President Marcos with members of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines following the ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines — Athletes who competed in the Olympics, troops securing the maritime borders and workers got the spotlight during yesterday’s celebration of National Heroes Day, which also saw President Marcos highlighting the need to defend the country’s sovereignty and urging Filipinos to be heroes in their own way.

In a speech delivered at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, Marcos cited the importance of remembering the heroes who fought for the country’s independence and perpetuating their legacy of patriotism and nobility.

He said the heroes’ bravery and determination paved the way to freedom, but it came at a high cost – their peace, their rights and their lives.

The President noted that heroism “is not confined to history books.”

“Heroism also lies in him and her who are virtuous, in those who are compassionate, in those who are just. We have seen how it resides in the heart of a modern-day Filipino, fearless amidst the continuing adversities and perils that the world has unleashed – geopolitical conflicts, diseases, climate change,” Marcos said.

He went on to enumerate the contributions of various sectors to Philippine society, including Navy and coast guard personnel who defend the country’s maritime borders, soldiers who protect citizens and health care workers who put their lives at stake for others.

“We also see it in the overseas Filipinos who leave the comfort of home to support their loved ones; in the ordinary workers who turn the gears of our economy and in the farmer and fisherfolk who increase our agricultural output to put food on every Filipino’s table,” the Chief Executive said.

“It is emulated by educators who lead our fight against illiteracy, journalists who promote truth and accountability, the environmental advocates who ensure that we and our children will have a safe place to call home,” he added.

Heroism, Marcos said, is also embodied by athletes “who stood before millions, bearing the name of the Philippines in the international arena.” He mentioned the country’s contingent to the recently concluded Paris Olympics, where the Philippines bagged two gold and two bronze medals, and athletes joining the Paralympics.

“All our Olympic athletes who persevered and highlighted, once again, the Filipino talent in the field of sports,” the President said.

“Soon, the Paralympic games will start, and the six Filipino Paralympians are already there, making us proud. The extraordinary strength and dedication to compete despite their disabilities are a symbol of hope for all of us.”

According to Marcos, the national pride athletes brought and continue to bring home “is unrequitable – not by awards, not by effusive praises, not by incentives.”

“We have heard their stories, we saw the glory, we did not, however, witness the discipline and the sacrifice that they endured to train every single day, the (risks) of injury, and the struggles of financial constraints. And yet we see them and they have come through,” the President said.

“That is the definition of a modern hero and a testament that each of us is capable of becoming one; by uplifting our fellow men and women, serving our communities and working to save our heritage for future generations,” he added.

Shared responsibility

In the same speech, Marcos called on Filipinos to pay homage to their past so they can be worthy of the freedom their ancestors fought for and the new Philippines they can leave to the next generations.

He urged them to acknowledge the significance of history and pass it on to the youth, saying national identity can only be preserved through patriotism.

“As we dedicate this day to honor our heroes of the past, let us not lose sight of what is asked of us for the present and for the future. Let us carry on the great legacy of our brave ancestors with the fortitude of an enlightened mind, the strength of compassion and generosity and the courage of our convictions,” Marcos said.

“In the spirit of shared responsibility, I call on everyone to be heroes in their own right. Uphold the principles of democracy, abide by the rule of law and defend our sovereignty.” — Pia Lee-Brago